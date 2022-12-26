Martin leads tributes following death of former Cork TD Tom Meaney

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has led condolences to the family of former junior minister Tom Meaney who has died.

Mr Meaney, who served on Cork County Council, was first elected to Dáil Eireann in 1965, taking the seat previously held by his father, Con.

He was elected to Dáil Eireann at every election thereafter, until his retirement from politics in 1982. Mr Meaney was appointed Minister of State at the Department of Industry, Commerce and Energy in 1980.

Tom Meaney retired from politics in 1982.

Mr Martin said he was greatly saddened to hear of the death of his very good friend.

He said Mr Meaney was “a man deeply committed to his constituency and place”.

“He was deeply passionate about and committed to public service. Tom developed a deep bond with his constituents — who he served and represented with great dedication and enthusiasm for many years."

Mr Martin added: "Tom was a regular attendee at Fianna Fáil meetings, even up to recent times — always taking a deep interest in the party, its values, and contribution to Irish society. I deeply valued his friendship and counsel."

Mr Meaney delivered many orations at local commemorations and played a particularly important role in organising local events to mark the centenary of 1916. He was also a member of the GAA and Millstreet Athletic Club.

Mr Martin said: "I want to express my deepest sympathies to Tom’s family Noreen, Con, John, Tomás, Siobhán, and Donal, along with his grandchildren and the wider Meaney family."