In Pictures: Stormont still suspended as Northern Ireland sees year of changes

Northern Ireland remains politically deadlocked in a year of change, with no executive formed at Stormont and Michelle O’Neill still unable to take the office of first minister after her Sinn Féin party finished first in May elections.

Loyalist opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol has prevented the formation of a new administration, with Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris expected to formalise a new election next year.

Ms O’Neill, whose party is the first pro-Irish unity to win a poll north of the border since partition, offered condolences to Britain's King Charles following the death of his mother while Northern Ireland also lost other significant figures including Nobel laureate David Trimble and May Blood.

People take part in the annual Bloody Sunday march on the 50th anniversary (Brian Lawless/PA)

A more normal life was beckoning for Northern Ireland with Robin Swann having lifted Covid restrictions but May elections brought a political breakthrough with Ms O’Neill set to become first minister after her party’s win.

However, that scenario was prevented by the lack of co-operation from the DUP over its opposition to Brexit trading arrangements.

Sinn Fein deputy leader Michelle O’Neill reacts to her election in Mid Ulster at the Northern Ireland Assembly Election count centre at Meadowbank Sports arena in Magherafelt in Co Londonderry (Niall Carson/PA)

Mr Trimble’s death marked the passing of an era as he was remembered for his role in forging peace but the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth saw the late monarch receive tributes from Sinn Féin figures who are implacably opposed to the UK monarchy.

The King met Ireland’s President Michael D Higgins (right) as they attended a service of reflection for the Queen at St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

The end of the late queen’s reign was marked by civility from even those parts of the community opposed to the British presence in Northern Ireland.

Getting the political institutions up and running again will be the challenge for 2023 at a time where support for Sinn Féin is at an all-time high and as the UK moves on from a historic reign that began long before the Troubles.