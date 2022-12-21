Junior ministers: Colm Brophy and Frank Feighan to be dropped to backbenches

Junior Fine Gael ministers Colm Brophy and Frank Feighan have been told they are being dropped to the backbenches by their party leader, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Mr Brophy, a TD for Dublin South West, was reportedly told on Tuesday night that he was not being re-appointed as Junior Trade Minister and he in turn informed supporters of the news.

Mr Feighin confirmed he has not secured a Junior Minister position, as the Minister of State portfolios are being announced today after the Cabinet meeting at 1pm.

A new role of Minister of State for Internation Integration will be created in the junior ministerial reshuffle. The role will be seen as key to assisting with the issues facing international protection systems, straining under the influx of Ukrainian refugees.

It is understood that the role will replace the Overseas Aid portfolio in the Department of Foreign Affairs and will be taken by a Fianna Fáil TD.

Meanwhile, in a statement to local radio station Midwest News, Mr Feighan confirmed that he was grateful for his appointment in 2020 but it is the end of the road for him as minister.

Colm Brophy. Picture: Julien Behal

Mr Feighan has been Minister of State at the Department of Health with responsibility for Public Health, Wellbeing and National Drug Strategy.

He thanked Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tánaiste Micheál Martin for affording him the opportunity to serve in the position.

He said it was a privilege and an honour for him to serve the people of Ireland during one of the most challenging public health emergencies in our history and to be part of the political team that was tasked with formulating the nation’s response to the pandemic.

The statement concluded by saying Mr Feighan is looking forward to refocusing his full attention on the Sligo, Leitrim South Donegal and North Roscommon Constituency and wishes his successor all the best for the future.

Griffin ruled out

Among those tipped for promotion is Dun Laoghaire first-time TD Jennifer Carroll MacNeill, however, Kerry TD Brendan Griffin has ruled himself out of contention citing family reasons.

Mr Griffin had been the deputy whip in the last government and had been tipped as a potential for promotion to the Chief Whip's role, eventually given to Hildegarde Naughton. Ms Naughton is expected to be given the role of Minister of State for the Gaeltacht.

“It is with regret that I am unable to take on a ministerial position at this particular time due to family reasons. I will continue to carry out my duties as a TD for Kerry with commitment and dedication,” he said.

“I wish my friend and colleague, An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, every success in his important work for our country and I thank him for considering me.

"I send my heartiest congratulations to my colleagues who have been appointed to ministerial roles and wish them well."