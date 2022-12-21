Government to present aims for Climate Action Plan today

Reducing the number of car journeys by 20%, ensuring that 30% of all cars will be electric by 2030, and installing solar panels on all public buildings by 2025 are among the key measures in the Government’s Climate Action Plan to be announced today.

Public servants living in urban areas well served by public transport are likely to see a reduction in the availability of car parking spaces under the plan.

But it has been stressed that this measure to reduce car parking will only apply in areas where viable alternatives to the car exist.

The Irish Examiner has confirmed that the plan, to be approved by Cabinet today, will seek to achieve the overall target of reducing carbon emissions by 51% by 2030 and to achieve a net zero carbon position by 2050.

Minister for the Environment, Climate, Communications and Transport Eamon Ryan is to say that a lot of progress has been made over the past year, but now it is time to move faster.

Ministers will be asked to approve:

A reduction in the total distance driven across all car journeys by 20%;

One in three private cars to be an electric vehicle by 2030;

Installation of PV solar panels on all new residential buildings, public buildings where possible, and all schools by 2025;

An increase to annual afforestation rates to 8,000 hectares per annum from 2023 onwards, to deliver an additional 28,000 ha up to 2025;

The development of a new green electricity tariff by 2025 to incentivise people to use lower-cost renewable electricity at times of high wind and solar generation.

It has also been clarified that there is no specific commitment to introduce congestion charging, despite media reports to that effect.

It appears that there was some modelling done on the potential introduction of congestion charging, but there is no proposal in the plan to be approved by the Cabinet on this matter.

According to a source: “Some of this information was based on modelling only, and are not necessarily actions within the plan.

There’s no specific commitment to congestion charging, it's one of a range of demand-management measures which are to be considered.”

Demand-side measures will only be effective and acceptable when there are viable alternatives — so good public transport, active travel, shared mobility has to come first, the source said.

A cycle lane on Model Farm Road in Cork. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Car parking

The plan does include a proposal to reduce public-sector car parking where there is good public transport. This is to show public sector leadership, a source said.

The plan will also see the removal of minimum car parking requirements where there is good public transport.

Public authorities are also to transition to market pricing of car parking, and the plan will also see a reduction of on-street parking to prioritise active travel and public transport and to improve the public realm, again, where there is good public transport.

The details of the plan are to be announced at a press conference held by the three party leaders after Cabinet concludes.

Impact on agriculture

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has refuted claims that the national herd will be reduced to meet climate targets.

Despite having the lowest emissions reduction target of any sector, agriculture is worried about what changes will be brought against them.

Mr McConalogue, who was reappointed to his post as agriculture minister this week, has insisted that any measures contained in the Climate Action Plan will be voluntary for farmers.