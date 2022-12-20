Government rules out creating two new junior ministries

The Government has ruled out creating two new junior ministries and there is likely to be no major changes to the portfolios, when the announcement is made on Wednesday.

While it is expected that Fine Gael junior ministers Colm Brophy and Frankie Feighan will be dropped, there is growing speculation that one of the Fianna Fáil junior ministers will be axed to allow Tánaiste Micheál Martin to promote James Lawless, the Kildare TD.

There are already 20 junior ministers, including the three super junior ministers who sit at the Cabinet table — Jack Chambers, Hildegarde Naughten and Pippa Hackett.

There had been speculation that there were to be another two ministries created, but senior sources have ruled that out saying “that suggestion is not part of the conversation”.

One senior Government minister said to do so would require legislative change and such legislation would have to go through the Dáil in mid-January and “that is simply not going to happen”.

This means that the party leaders — Mr Martin and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar — will have to cut people if they want to promote anyone.

Within Fine Gael, first-time Dun Laoghaire TD Jennifer Carroll MacNeill is hotly tipped for promotion.

It is possible that she could end up in the European Affairs portfolio as she is well-regarded by Mr Varadkar, and the job switches from being a Fianna Fáil pick to a Fine Gael one.

However, Ms Carroll MacNeill has also been linked with a move to the Department of Education to replace current junior minister Josepha Madigan.

Ms Madigan, a former Cabinet minister, and current Education Minister Norma Foley are said to have a “frosty-enough” relationship, and Ms Carroll MacNeill has been an advocate for disabled children.

Ms Madigan had been tipped for demotion after a torrid enough time in recent months but has reportedly been assured “she is safe”.

Attention will also be on Kerry TD and former Fine Gael Deputy Government Chief Whip Brendan Griffin, who missed out on a promotion to Cabinet with Ms Naughten being appointed Chief Whip by Mr Varadkar.

Mr Griffin was said to be “very disappointed” at not being rewarded for his many years of service and it is not clear whether he is willing to serve in a “diminished role”.

Thomas Byrne, the now former European Affairs Minister and Fianna Fáil TD for Meath-East has been linked with a move to Gaeltacht Affairs and is also tipped to take on the Sport portfolio, which is seen as “a good news ministry” as it is responsible for the sports capital grant allocations.

The proposal for the appointment of the 17 other junior ministers will be presented by the Taoiseach to Cabinet on Wednesday.