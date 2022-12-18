Paul Hosford: With the crown also comes a hefty in-tray for Leo Varadkar

As Leo Varadkar resumes his role as Taoiseach, far from having time to celebrate, he is faced with a hefty in-tray.

While Saturday's proceedings saw members of the Government wax lyrical about how much work has been done, outgoing Taoiseach Micheál Martin accepted that there is far more to be done.

Mr Varadkar said in his acceptance speech that he would look to bring "hope and housing, economic opportunity and a fair start for all" to his time in government.

The new Taoiseach will have to get to grips with a number of issues.

Housing

A housing crisis, record homelessness and warnings over future targets. While the Government is adamant its Housing For All plan is working, the issue remains the one that the Government cannot escape. House prices and rent costs continue to rise and while

The opposition lined up to hammer home the point when asked to vote the Cabinet through. Sinn Féin's Mary Lou McDonald zeroed in on housing as the key issue in her rebuttal of the Cabinet appointments. She said that the Government's "failure" on the issue was "unforgivable".

While the Tánaiste Micheál Martin hit back, saying that during this week's confidence debate on Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien, "it was clear that there are not even the beginnings of a credible alternative to his plan", Mr O'Brien himself has accepted that Housing For All may need to be revisited and targets revised upwards.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien receiving his Seal of Office from President Michael D Higgins and Leo Varadkar. Picture: Maxwells

If that has to happen, Mr Varadkar will have to commit more State resources to the plan and a change of direction will be needed. In the short-term, Mr Varadkar will have to manage tensions in the coaltion between the Green Party and Fianna Fáil over the Planning and Development Bill. The bill will limit access to judicial reviews of planning decisions to individual members of the public, and not local resident associations, which has raised concerns among the Green Party.

Mr Martin himself made an appeal to those criticising the bill, saying on Friday that "people need to calm it" with their criticisms. That plea may or may not be heeded, but the issue could prove to be a post-Christmas bust-up that Mr Varadkar needs to solve.

For his part, the Taoiseach told the Dáil: "Housing for All is a comprehensive plan and working with Minister Darragh O’Brien I will work hard to drive it forward. We need to clear bottlenecks and turn the tens of thousands of unactivated planning permissions into new homes. We need to dramatically reduce dereliction and bring down rents in real terms."

Health

In the 2020 general election, two issues were highest on the exit poll — health and housing.

There are now 897,300 people on waiting lists, including almost 98,000 children. Just this week, a report found that patients are not safe at three of seven emergency departments inspected.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and newly elected cabinet at Áras an Uachtaráin. Picture: Maxwells

That report was released on the same day as an Oireachtas committee was warned of a growing crisis in primary care, with patients in some parts of the country unable to access basic GP services. The report also highlighted lengthy waiting times, including one patient who spent 116 hours on a trolley at UHL.

Having come through Covid, the health system is once again suffering from the twin challenges of trolley numbers and waiting lists.

Childcare/Child Poverty

Mr Varadkar said in his speech that a part of "our collective mission" must be ensuring the best start in life for every child and said a focus must be on reducing child poverty and improving wellbeing. With one in ten chlidren facing deprivation, this goal is necessary.

"Our vision is to make Ireland the best country in Europe to be a child," he said, adding that to achieve this goal, he will establish a new unit in his department to tackle childhood poverty.

"We have to give everyone the best start in life, empowering them to make the most of that start, through education, through equal opportunities, good jobs, and a better future. As a Government, our energy and ideas will be used to improve access to therapies and provide more special needs education."

Ukraine

Ireland is currently accommodating more than 70,000 people from Ukraine, as well as 18,000 international Protection applicants.

These are unprecedented numbers and show no signs of abating as war in the east of Europe rages on. Mr Varadkar will have to find a way of keeping refugees accommodated while holding social cohesion.

For his part, Mr Varadkar renewed his pledges to Ukraine in his speech. "We are living through a time of conflict and crisis, where the brutal aggression of a world power against its smaller neighbour has made history itself pause in uncertainty. We promised the people of Ukraine we would stand with them when it was easy to make such promises. Today we renew that promise and tell the people of Ukraine that we will stand with them even when it’s hard."