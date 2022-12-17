Martin to take on Foreign Affairs while Coveney moved to Enterprise and Employment

Jack Chambers has emerged as the big loser in the Cabinet reshuffle having been handed an effective demotion from his position as Chief Whip.

Mr Chambers has swapped with Fine Gael’s Hildegarde Naughten and will be new junior minister for Transport.

But a highly popular chief whip, Mr Chambers was said to be “very disappointed” with his failure to make it into Cabinet or at least to retain a more substantial portfolio, even if he is still sitting at the Cabinet table.

New Tánaiste Micheál Martin has been appointed Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence, as Taoiseach Leo Varadkar appoints his new Cabinet.

As had been expected, Mr Martin replaces Simon Coveney in Iveagh House with the Fine Gael minister from Cork South Central moving to the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment.

Outgoing Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe switches places with Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath.

However, as had been flagged, there were little or no other changes revealed by Mr Varadkar following discussions with Mr Martin and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan.

Fianna Fáil ministers Darragh O’Brien (Housing), Norma Foley (Education), Stephen Donnelly (Health) and Charlie McConalogue (Agriculture) were all returned to their previous portfolios.

Similarly, Fine Gael ministers Helen McEntee, Heather Humphreys, Simon Harris are also remaining in their posts.

Mr Harris has also been delegated responsibility for the Department of Justice for the next six months while Helen McEntee is on maternity leave.

The Green Party ministers Eamon Ryan, Catherine Martin and Roderic O’Gorman remained unaffected by today’s changeover.

Senior Counsel Rossa Fanning has been appointed Attorney General, replacing Paul Gallagher.