Ministers to be spared the axe in uneventful reshuffle

Ministers Stephen Donnelly and Simon Coveney and junior ministers Hildegarde Naughten and Josepha Madigan look set to be spared the axe in today’s historic reshuffle as Leo Varadkar becomes Taoiseach for the second time.

The three party leaders — Mr Varadkar, outgoing Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan — met at 9pm on Friday night to discuss the new Cabinet line-up, with Mr Martin expected to be appointed to the ministry of Foreign Affairs on becoming Tánaiste.

Senior Government sources have pointed to the “loss of momentum” when Simon Harris was moved from the Department of Health in 2020 and said it would take a new minister between six to 12 months to bed in.

Mr Martin is also said to be of the belief that Mr Donnelly has “steadied himself” significantly in recent months to the point where he is safe from demotion.

There was also a sense that the turbulence around Mr Varadkar’s rotation to Tánaiste in 2020 was a cautionary tale of unforeseen difficulty, and as a result, the historic switch between Mr Varadkar and Mr Martin represents “change enough”, senior sources told the Irish Examiner.

Ms Naughten, who is the current Fine Gael super junior minister with a seat at Cabinet looks set to be appointed the new Government Chief Whip, replacing Fianna Fáil’s Jack Chambers, who had been tipped to replace Mr Donnelly in Health.

Ms Naughten will take over whip duties from Kerry TD Brendan Griffin who has held the position of Deputy Government whip since 2020 and who had hoped for promotion.

Mr Martin will travel to Aras an Uachtarain at 9.30am this morning to formally tender his resignation to President Michael D Higgins before the Dáil convenes at 10.30 to elect Mr Varadkar as his successor.

In his first speech as Taoiseach, Mr Varadkar is to state that it will be his mission to build on the achievement of 100 years ago, and work on what needs to be done for this generation and the next. Providing hope and housing, economic opportunity and a fair start for all, he will say.

Mr Varadkar will say that during the pandemic we saw the best of each other, and it meant that the new coalition was born in a spirit of togetherness and hope.

Mr Varadkar will say he intends for that spirit to continue as the new government implements, with our partners, the agreed Programme for Government.