Last December, Leo Varadkar put his ministers on notice, telling them that they had a year to save their jobs ahead of the reshuffle.
Fine Gael TDs asked to commit to running in next election ahead of reshuffle

The Tánaiste has told a private meeting of his party that he will be asking anyone holding an office to confirm they are running in the next General Election. Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Wed, 14 Dec, 2022 - 19:55
Elaine Loughlin and Ciara Phelan

Leo Varadkar has demanded that Fine Gael TDs commit to running in the next general election before he makes any appointments in the upcoming reshuffle.

The Tánaiste has told a private meeting of his party that he will be asking anyone holding an office to confirm they are running in the next General Election, this includes Cabinet members, junior ministers and chairs of Oireachtas Committees.

One party member who attended the meeting said: "It was interpreted as him wanting to wash some people out. There are obviously concerns around some people who might not be running next time around."

It is understood that Mr Varadkar also told the parliamentary party that the reshuffle will be "boring" which he added might not be a bad thing.

Mr Varadkar said he will be giving the formation of the new Government a lot of thought over coming days ahead of Saturday when he is due to become Taoiseach as part of the coalition deal with Fianna Fáil.

Last December, Mr Varadkar put his ministers on notice, telling them that they had a year to save their jobs ahead of the reshuffle.

However, he told the final party meeting before Christmas that the Fine Gael ministers were performing very well and the current parliamentary party is the most talented he has been part of.

As a result, the Tánaiste said the decisions he will have to make are very difficult adding that he will endeavour to make sure there is a meaningful role for all.

Mr Varadkar said the coalition is working well and delivering an agreed Programme for Government.

Regarding the Planning and Development Bill, the Tánaiste said the country faces a housing and climate crisis.

He said we cannot afford to see new housing developments and wind farms being held up in planning processes for years.

He said the proposed bill is not about taking away people’s right to object or make observations, it is to make sure there are timely decisions.

He also encouraged businesses to apply for TBESS (Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme) to help with their energy costs this Winter.

<p>Ukrainian Ambassador to Ireland Gerasko Larysa said she was informed by the Minister to spread awareness to Ukrainians that it will be difficult to be accommodated in Ireland in the week before and after Christmas. Picture: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie</p>

Ukrainians urged not to come to Ireland over Christmas due to accommodation capacity issues

