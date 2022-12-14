Charlie McConalogue 'keen' to keep agriculture portfolio in reshuffle

Charlie McConalogue has said he would love to continue in his role of Agriculture Minister, as he still has “more to do” for the sector.

Ahead of this Saturday’s planned Cabinet reshuffle, Mr McConalogue was asked about speculation that he is expected to retain the agriculture portfolio.

“Anybody that told you I'm going to be staying on or telling you that I'm not going to be staying on is only bluffing because they don't know,” he said. “This is because the only person that knows that at the moment is the Taoiseach and it won't be until this weekend that he decides who his ministers are.”

But the 45-year-old Donegal Fianna Fáil TD said he hopes he stays where he is despite the considerable challenges he is currently dealing with in Brussels over fish quotas, which dictate how much fish EU member states can catch.

Other challenges during his ministerial tenure since September 2020 include the build-up to the current decommissioning scheme.

Some 64 of the 180-strong offshore fleet have applied to the Government’s decommissioning scheme with 19 of those reportedly from Castletownbere in Co. Cork, a town that is heavily reliant on the fishing industry.

The €60m scheme was established in the wake of the Brexit Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) which saw cuts agreed between the Government and the EU to the number of fish that Irish fishers could catch.

Mr McConalogue said: “It has certainly been a challenge but a great honour to represent our fishing fleet and our marine fleet at what has been an unprecedentedly difficult time.

I'd be honoured to continue and I hope that I do but it'll be a matter for the Taoiseach and we won't know until this coming Saturday.

“I have done everything possible to support the industry and continue to do so by stepping up massive investment, working at European level in relation to the Common Fisheries Policy Review (of quotas).

“I have also done everything I can in relation to addressing the burden on us coming out of Brexit. I look forward to - if I had the opportunity to continue to do that work - more engagement with the fishing sector."

In the current negotiations with the EU over Norway’s request for "unfettered access" to Irish waters to fish our Blue Whiting stock, he said he is maintaining a "hard line" on granting concessions to Norway.

“My main issue of concern remains that Member States who benefit from an agreement with Norway pay their fair share in quota transfers," he said. “I am working to limit the transfer of Blue Whiting and keep it at no more than 4% of the Blue Whiting global Total Allowable Catch (TAC).

“I am also working closely with Environment Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevičius to restrict access for the Norwegian fleet to the Irish zone and in particular the area within 50 miles of the Irish coast.”

He added: “I expect negotiations will re-open soon and I am satisfied Ireland’s key concerns are clearly understood and will be protected.”