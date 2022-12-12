Seanad centenary commemorates 'place for reasoned debate'

Proposed changes to the Seanad "too often suggest that it does not serve us well", the Taoiseach says, telling a commemorative sitting of the chamber that "today is not a time to dwell on" reforming the upper house.

Senators sat in the Dáil Chamber on Monday, where the first Seanad sat in 1922, to mark the centenary of the house, with Cathaoirleach Mark Daly telling the chamber that the Seanad was "established in the midst of a bitter, tragic and divisive Civil War" and that between November 1922 and February 1923, 37 senators had their homes destroyed.

"They were intimidated and some were kidnapped but none resigned," Mr Daly added.

In his speech, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that he has "always viewed the Seanad as a place where it is possible to have a more reasoned and respectful debate".

"It is very rare for the Seanad to witness the sort of angry and populist debate which can all too often be seen elsewhere," he said.

Mr Martin said that the Seanad's role in examining legislation "has been exceptional" and that "many of the "almost 120 bills published by the Government were commenced as Seanad Bills".

However, Senator Alice-Mary Higgins said that the Seanad needs major reforms, including opening voting rights to all.

"Much of Ireland's diversity is still missing from this room and too many do not even have the opportunity to cast a vote in the election of this House, despite referendums where the citizens of Ireland made it clear they valued the Seanad and wanted a say in it.

"Opening the franchise to all and passing the Seanad reform Bill is the essential test as we turn from the past to the future of this Seanad and our common nation."

Sinn Féin Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile said that the Seanad has "a diverse and storied history, not always without justified criticism".

"However," he added, "it has been, and can continue to be, a space for the many minority voices that make up the rich tapestry of the Irish nation."