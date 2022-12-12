Helen McEntee 'delighted with new arrival' after giving birth to baby boy 

Ms McEntee gave birth to a baby boy at the Rotunda Hospital in Dublin on Monday
Helen McEntee 'delighted with new arrival' after giving birth to baby boy 

The baby is the second son for the Meath TD who gave birth to her first son, Michael, in April 2021. Picture: Collins

Mon, 12 Dec, 2022 - 13:17
Ciara Phelan Political Correspondent

Helen McEntee has given birth to her second child, a spokesman for the Minister has confirmed.

Ms McEntee gave birth to a baby boy at the Rotunda Hospital in Dublin this morning.

“Mam and baby are doing well, and the Minister and her husband Paul are delighted with the new arrival,” a spokesman added.

No name has been confirmed yet.

The baby is the second son for the Meath TD who gave birth to her first son, Michael, in April 2021. She gave birth to Michael two weeks earlier than expected and around 24 hours after going on maternity leave.

Ms McEntee has again temporarily stepped aside as Justice Minister to take maternity leave, but remains a member of Government, albeit serving as a Cabinet Minister without portfolio during the duration of her leave.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys has temporarily taken up the role as Justice Minister, as she did when Ms McEntee last went on maternity leave.

Read More

'Unsightly' former textile factory in Youghal to be demolished in housing plan

More in this section

Fine Gael Ard Fheis Varadkar: Government committed to delivering full disclosure after Teap criticism
Ulster Canal restoration project Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien set to face motion of no confidence
Child playing with mathematical toy Planning changes will force developers to deliver more creches 
<p> Taoiseach Micheál Martin says there is no point in having too many regrets. Pictures: Moya Nolan</p>

Micheál Martin's regrets? Missing the U10s indoor hurling final

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.229 s