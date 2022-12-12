Helen McEntee 'delighted with new arrival' after giving birth to baby boy 

Helen McEntee has given birth to her second child, a spokesman for the Minister has confirmed.
Ms McEntee gave birth to a baby boy at the Rotunda Hospital in Dublin this morning.
“Mam and baby are doing well, and the Minister and her husband Paul are delighted with the new arrival,” a spokesman added.
No name has been confirmed yet.
The baby is the second son for the Meath TD who gave birth to her first son, Michael, in April 2021. She gave birth to Michael two weeks earlier than expected and around 24 hours after going on maternity leave.
Ms McEntee has again temporarily stepped aside as Justice Minister to take maternity leave, but remains a member of Government, albeit serving as a Cabinet Minister without portfolio during the duration of her leave.
Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys has temporarily taken up the role as Justice Minister, as she did when Ms McEntee last went on maternity leave.