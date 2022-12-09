Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien set to face motion of no confidence

Solidarity People Before Profit will table a motion of no confidence in Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien on Wednesday, the group told Dáil Business Committee this morning.
The move will come just days before the Cabinet reshuffle, but it is expected the Government will table a counter-motion. 

Paul Hosford

Solidarity/People Before Profit will table a motion of no confidence in Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien on Wednesday, the group told Dáil Business Committee this morning.

At present, there is no indication that any Government TD would vote against Mr O'Brien, who has held the role since the Government was formed in 2020.

The motion is being tabled as the number of homeless people reaches record highs, with over 11,300 people now in emergency accommodation.

A Government spokesperson said the Government "has every confidence in Minister Darragh O'Brien".

Government sources said that there will be a counter-motion and that Solidarity/PBP was being "cynical".

