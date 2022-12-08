Energy system at risk of amber alerts in run-up to Christmas — Varadkar

Ireland came close to an amber alert within the energy system in recent days and there will be a risk of alerts in the run-up to Christmas, the Tànaiste has said.

Speaking in his constituency of Dublin West on Thursday morning, Leo Varadkar said Energy Minister Eamon Ryan has briefed party leaders on the challenges facing the grid as low wind and a deep cold snap threaten supply.

It is understood that EirGrid, the national grid operator, was close to issuing an amber alert on Wednesday because of low winds but was able to secure supply from the UK.

A system alert, according to EirGrid, is when there is "potential for temporary electricity supply issues in the near future" and alerts its own engineers and "those in the wider electricity sector to take pre-planned actions to protect the integrity of the grid".

However, Mr Varadkar said any potential cuts will not hit homes and would impact large energy users first and foremost.

“The projections indicate that the next two weeks are going to be quite tight in terms of the supply of electricity, largely because temperatures are going to be very low, and there isn't going to be very much wind,” Mr Varadkar said.

"But I do want to reassure people that in the unlikely event that there's a shortage of electricity — and that hasn't happened yet — the first to be affected will be the major energy users, the data centres that have their own back-up electricity."

Mr Varadkar said it will not be homes, farms or small businesses that are affected. He said the first port of call is to power down the large energy users which are the data centres that have their own back-up electricity.

“And in the unlikely event that we go from an amber alert to red alert and there isn't enough electricity in the system, it is the large energy users such as data centres that have their own back-up that will be called on to power down."

Speaking at Leaders Questions on the same issue, Mr Varadkar said: "We're not going to have a situation whereby the first call is on homes or farms or small businesses, that will be way down the line. So, I do want to reassure people that the likelihood of blackouts affecting homes or farms or small businesses can't be ruled out but it's highly unlikely,” he said.

Mr Varadkar said there will be periods when the margin between supply and demand will be very tight.

“And we think that's particularly going to be the case over the course of the next week or two because temperatures are very cold, and the wind isn't very strong. And for that reason, demand for electricity is high,” he added.

“But generating capacity is stretched. But I do want to say this and say very clearly. We did come close to an amber alert in the last couple of days,” he said.

“I just want to make that very clear to people and hopefully give them some degree of reassurance about power supply over the winter period,” he said.

He was speaking in response to Cork TD Mick Barry who said the local charity Penny Dinners were giving out up to 900 food parcels before lunchtime to people in need, and he demanded the Government offer additional assistance to vulnerable people.