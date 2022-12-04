Cork TD wants Fianna Fáil minister dropped in favour of 'very helpful' Jack Chambers

A Cork TD has let the Fianna Fáil party know via Whatsapp that he wants one of his ministerial colleagues dropped in the upcoming Cabinet reshuffle.

James O’Connor, TD for Cork East shared an interview in which he said he wants Government Chief Whip Jack Chambers promoted to a senior brief, into a Whatsapp group including all Fianna Fáil's TDs.

A source said: “It’s very obvious it was aimed at Stephen Donnelly given the speculation Jack could be given the health brief in the shake-up.

“It was a bold enough move to make in front of all your colleagues.”

It’s understood no one reacted to the message in the Whatsapp group which includes ministers, senators, and MEPs.

Mr O’Connor would not say which Fianna Fáil minister he wants to be dropped to make room for Mr Chambers.

But he said it was important to have a younger person in a senior brief to ensure the party was reflective of the parliamentary party at the Cabinet table and mentioned Fine Gael having both Helen McEntee and Simon Harris, the two youngest ministers.

He said: “I’ve spoken about the importance of having younger people at the Cabinet table and ensuring their voices are heard and I think the Taoiseach should take time to consider promoting Jack, he’s been very helpful.”