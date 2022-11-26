Heather Humphreys assigned justice role as Helen McEntee goes on maternity leave

Heather Humphreys has formally been assigned control of the Department of Justice to allow Helen McEntee begin her maternity leave for her second child.

Repeating what happened when Ms McEntee had her first child, Ms Humphreys was assigned the Justice portfolio for the six months leave which began on Friday.

This time however Ms Humphreys will only take charge of Justice until the Government rotation on December 17 when the Cabinet is to be reshuffled.

Ms McEntee will remain a minister but without a portfolio until her return and is assured of remaining at Cabinet notwithstanding the pending reshuffle.

In a statement, a government spokesman said the Taoiseach yesterday assigned the Department of Justice to Minister Heather Humphreys to facilitate Minister Helen McEntee to take maternity leave.

“Minister Helen McEntee remains a member of the Government, without portfolio, and administrative arrangements are in place to support her in this regard as may be necessary,” the statement added.

Ms McEntee made history in 2020 when she became the first sitting Cabinet minister to take leave after having a child.

The lack of a formal protocol to allow her take leave forced the government to put in place a bespoke temporary arrangement and has been criticised for not developing a permanent mechanism before now.

Speaking about the reshuffle on Friday, Ms McEntee made it clear she would like to remain on in Justice but said such matters are above her pay grade.

“I have made no secret that I would like to return. But I appreciate that is above my paid grade. And certainly, I have no doubt that the three leaders will meet in the coming weeks and all of that will be decided," she said.

"I accept that I will find out probably on the same day as everybody else as to what positions are being allocated or not. Who knows?”