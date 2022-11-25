Attorney General Paul Gallagher to leave post next month

The Attorney General Paul Gallagher will leave his post when the Cabinet is reshuffled next month.

The State's top lawyer on Friday confirmed the news reported by the Irish Examiner last month.

Mr Gallagher told the Supreme Court on Friday he would retire, but did not say when. High-level government sources this evening confirmed Mr Gallagher would not stay beyond the December 17 reshuffle.

Mr Gallagher, who is highly regarded by all sides of the Coalition, previously served as attorney general in the Brian Cowen government between 2008 and 2011 and requests had been made for him to remain in his position. However, Mr Gallagher has decided to move on.

The role of Attorney General will be filled by Fine Gael as Leo Varadkar returns to the Taoiseach's office next month. Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael had agreed that each party's Taoiseach would nominate an Attorney General for each term.

The end of Mr Gallagher's term may indicate that Fianna Fáil will take over the Justice portfolio as convention in coalitions generally dictates that a party has one of the roles, but not both.

However, Justice Minister Helen McEntee, who starts her maternity leave on Saturday, has said she wants to remain in her office when she returns next year.

She told the Irish Examiner last week she would like to see out her the work she has started.

"I think I’ve probably made it clear that I’d love to stay where I am. There’s a lot I’m working on, particularly in the area of domestic violence. I’ve just published the family court bill on strategy this week, I really, really want to see that through.

“We’re starting to get into the new recruitment campaign with the gardaí and we’ve a lot of legislation coming down the road to support them in how they’re going to do their work."