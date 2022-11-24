New sustainable ticket to offer young Irish people cheaper travel to France 

Young people will be able to travel to France from Ireland next summer by sail and rail using a single cheaper ticket, the Taoiseach has said.

He was speaking to reporters in Paris on Thursday following a working lunch with French President Emmanuel Macron.

He said French and Irish officials have been working on the new sail/rail ticket for younger people.

It is not yet known the age limit on the ticket and how much it will cost, a Government spokesperson said.

But it is anticipated the system will be in place by summer 2023.

Mr Martin said: “We discussed the idea of a sail/rail one ticket, particularly targeted towards young people, between Ireland and France.

“So, literally, Dublin to Paris with one ticket or Cork to Paris with one ticket, by train and sea at a competitive price.

“Our officials have been working on that and we’re setting a very ambitious target of hoping to do it next summer, but we have to work hard to make systems work in relation to that.”

Mr Martin said the introduction of the new travel ticket is a sustainable way of travel into the future and "it dovetails with the climate agenda and also with the economy" in facilitating young people to travel between Ireland and France.