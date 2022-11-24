Gardaí contacted about 32 cases of abuse at Spiritan-run schools in past three weeks

Gardaí have been contacted about 32 cases of abuse at Spiritan-run schools in the past three weeks, the Dáil has been told.

Education Minister Norma Foley told the chamber that 27 of the contacts were from survivors, three from witnesses, and two were on behalf of survivors.

The reports relate to alleged incidents dating from 1954 until 1991, she said.

However, Ms Foley stopped short of committing the Government to establishing an inquiry into the abuse by the religious order at Blackrock College, Willow Park, and Rockwell College.

Statements were being made in wake of the broadcast of an RTÉ documentary citing the abuse of pupils at Blackrock College in the 1970s and 1980s.

To date, at least 78 members of the order have been accused of historical abuse.

Ms Foley said: "I acknowledge the calls for an inquiry. I am also cognisant that Government owes it to the survivors to ensure that any process of inquiry is the right one and will best deliver the outcomes they feel are of most importance.

"In order to ensure that any such response will indeed be effective and survivor-led, it is important at this stage to carefully consider the range of options open to achieve these outcomes whilst acknowledging and analysing the strengths and challenges inherent in any single approach."

'Harrowing accounts of abuse'

Children's Minister Roderic O'Gorman told the Dáil the reports of abuse were "harrowing". He said the Government and previous governments had made "good progress" in child safeguarding but said that there could be no complacency.

Sinn Féin's Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire told the Dáil that the revelations of abuse were "shocking" but unfortunately not surprising.

He paid tribute to the "incredible courage" shown by those who had spoken out about their abuse.

Mr Ó Laoghaire said the "monsters" at the schools had "derailed the men's lives" and said the State should listen to their wishes for how the issue is dealt with.

His party colleague Martin Kenny also paid tribute to the men but said "this should never have happened" and said that there had been "a failure to intercede" which allowed criminals to have access to young boys. He said that this was "despicable and deplorable".

Sinn Féin's Paul Donnelly said Ireland had had "an omerta of fear towards criticising religious people".

Labour leader Ivana Bacik said lessons needed to be learned from previous reports into abuse. She said 17 reports into child abuse have been produced since 1993. She added statutory inquiries can take time but have powers of compellability.

Labour TD Ged Nash added a formal investigation should also be held into the actions of paedophile surgeon Michael Shine.

Fine Gael's Jennifer Carroll McNeill said that victims had had to carry a burden by no fault of their own by "vicious, vile men". She paid tribute to a number of survivors for giving "the freedom" to discuss their experiences and said the men had pulled back "a distasteful veil". She said that a strong scoping inquiry may give voice to those affected.