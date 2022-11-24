Taoiseach in Paris to meet French president Emmanuel Macron

Micheál Martin is due to meet French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris today, which will be one of his last trips abroad as Taoiseach.

The meeting between the two will “celebrate deepening ties” between both countries “especially on energy, and also focus on some of the important issues on the EU agenda, the global economic outlook, and the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine,” a Government spokesman said.

Mr Martin is expected to discuss how the EU can continue to provide the humanitarian support Ukraine will need.

While in Paris, Mr Martin will also visit the Irish College, home of the Centre Culturel Irlandais, where he will meet with representatives of the Irish Community in France.

He will give the keynote address at the Ireland France Business Awards Dinner on Thursday evening.

On Friday, the Fianna Fáil leader will attend a signing ceremony for the Celtic Inter-Connector - the historic project to link electricity grids in Ireland and France.

Minister for Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan, and the French Minister for Energy Transition, Agnès Pannier-Runacher, will also attend this event.

The Taoiseach will address a business breakfast at the Irish Embassy which will focus on energy cooperation between Ireland and France.

Speaking ahead of his visit, the Taoiseach said: “I am greatly looking forward to my meeting with President Macron. It comes at a time when relations between Ireland and France have never been better.

“I am especially pleased that we will not only be able to celebrate the strong historic ties between us, but we will be welcoming new momentum in our relationship, with plans for the Celtic Inter-Connector advancing, and increasing maritime links connecting Irish businesses to the Single Market and supporting the development of tourism.

“We will also, of course, discuss the big challenges facing Europe and the wider world - energy, the slowing economic outlook, and the immoral war Russia is waging on Ukraine.

“As winter approaches, and as Russia continues its relentless attacks on vital civilian infrastructure, Ukraine’s citizens are facing a very difficult winter without heat and electricity.”

Mr Martin is also expected to face questioning on domestic issues back home such as the final review of CervicalCheck by Dr Gabriel Scally.