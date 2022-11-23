Tánaiste acknowledges 'social disaster' in housing

The Tánaiste has said he wants to see the Government's flagship Housing For All strategy implemented faster to stem the "social disaster" in housing.

Leo Varadkar was speaking in Dun Laoghaire in Dublin on Wednesday, where he said that homelessness figures are likely to rise again on Friday when the Department of Housing releases its monthly figures.

On Tuesday, Mr Varadkar's Cabinet colleague Darragh O'Brien came under fire from Sinn Féin when he said that whether housing is seen as an emergency in Ireland is "semantics". Mr Varadkar said that he believes Mr O'Brien and his department are working to solve the housing crisis but said that whatever the Government chooses to call the situation "doesn't build any houses".

“I have absolutely no doubt that the Minister for Housing and the Department of Housing are seized upon every day by the need to take action in relation to housing, to pull out all the stops in relation to housing. But other Government departments need to do their bit too and that's, I think, the role of the Department of Taoiseach to drive that forward.

"Housing is an emergency, it is a crisis, it is a social disaster. But just calling it those things doesn’t build any houses and the role of us in Government is to make sure the plans that we have are implemented and accelerated."

Loophole

In the Dáil on Wednesday, the Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that he would examine two situations where tenants face eviction. Labour leader Ivana Bacik told the chamber that a group of tenants in 20 homes on Rathmines Road, comprising 20 apartments across two houses, are facing eviction.

She said that many of them are paying in excess of €1,000 or €1,200 a month for a single-bedroom apartment and that some of them have lived there for more than 10 years, while others have been there for 20 years.

Ms Bacik said that the landlord of the homes had cited a clause in the Residential Tenancies Act which allows mass evictions if selling the property with the tenants in situ would lead to "undue hardship".

She added:

According to reports, the landlord in this case owns 70 apartments across the city and the most recent figures available show the company owned, in total, more than €20 million of investment property in 2019. Undue hardship indeed.

Ms Bacik and People Before Profit TD, Richard Boyd Barrett, also raised the issue of the residents of Tathony House in Kilmainham where 35 households face eviction.

In response, the Taoiseach said that he would engage with Mr O'Brien on the issue and said that the 2016 Tyrellstown amendment "had to be balanced".

"We need to look at the specific issue and the two cases... to see if anything further can be done to deal with what [Ms Bacik] is describing as a loophole."