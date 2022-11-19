Helen McEntee blasts Sinn Féin as party that 'cannot be trusted' 

'They are a party of hypocrites who block local housing,' justice minister tells Fine Gael ard fheis
Helen McEntee blasts Sinn Féin as party that 'cannot be trusted' 

Higher and Further Education Minister Simon Harris and Justice Minister Helen McEntee at the Fine Gael ard fheis at the Technical University of Shannon, Athlone. Picture: Dan Linehan

Sat, 19 Nov, 2022 - 18:00
Paul Hosford Political Correspondent

Justice Minister Helen McEntee, in her speech to the Fine Gael ard fheis, has blasted Sinn Féin as "a party full of hypocrites".

Speaking ahead of Tánaiste Leo Varadkar's speech to delegates, Ms McEntee said the "dangers of Sinn Féin are clear".

"They are a party of hypocrites who block local housing," said Ms McEntee.

"A party who cynically want to keep people down — just so they can go up in polls."

Mr McEntee claimed that Mary Lou McDonald's party "cannot be trusted".

"Who in Europe would Sinn Féin speak to — or should I say, shout at? They’d isolate Ireland in the EU through their alliances with fringe groups, extremists, eccentrics, and Putin sympathisers.

"Sinn Féin asks the Irish people to trust them. To trust the defenders of murder and mayhem. To trust a party which refuses to return donations from gangland criminals.

"To trust a party which won’t support the court bringing these gangland thugs to justice. To trust a party which only last night celebrated the career of a man who proudly picked up a Garda killer from prison. Sinn Féin cannot be trusted."

On Mr Varadkar, who will become Taoiseach again next month, Ms McEntee said that he had led the country "through the darkest days".

"Leo led our country in the most difficult of times — through Brexit, through the darkest days of Covid. We face a period of war and uncertainty abroad and anxiety at home. 

"With his experience and his judgment, I know he will again lead our country with determination and vision."

Read More

Event honouring Martin Ferris a 'slap in the face', say Fine Gael ministers

More in this section

Fine Gael Ard Fheis Coveney hopes to keep 'dream job' as foreign affairs minister
Fine Gael has 'full support' for Leo Varadkar as leader, says Humphreys Fine Gael has 'full support' for Leo Varadkar as leader, says Humphreys
Fine Gael Ard Fheis Leo Varadkar to discuss plan to 'tame inflation' at Fine Gael ard fheis
Fine Gael
<p>Former Sinn Féin TD Martin Ferris, who was honoured at an event under the title of 'A Lifetime of Struggle'. File picture: Denis Minihane</p>

Event honouring Martin Ferris a 'slap in the face', say Fine Gael ministers

READ NOW
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.23 s