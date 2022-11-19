Varadkar warns gangland criminals: 'We will take fight to you head on'

Law and order dominated Tánaiste Leo Varadkar' speech to Fine Gael delegates at the party ard fheis in Athlone, with Mr Varadkar telling gangland criminals the Government will "take the fight to you head on".

Following a number of months that have seen the party's reputation for being tough on crime diminished, Mr Varadkar told delegates that Fine Gael and the Government will double the maximum sentence for assault causing harm, from five years to 10 years; increase the maximum sentence for conspiracy to murder, from 10 years to life; allow judges impose minimum tariffs for life sentences for the most serious crimes; and "fight back against gender-based and sexual violence of all forms".

Mr Varadkar said Ireland is a country "where far too many people do not feel safe in their own homes or on the streets" and said that the Government had responded with 1,000 additional gardaí in the budget.

"Tonight... we are sending a message to the criminal underworld. We will do whatever is necessary to protect our homes and our communities... and we will take the fight to you head on."

On the cost of living, Mr Varadkar said he is focused on "building an ever-stronger economy precisely so that we can put more money back in your pocket".

Praise for Micheál Martin

Mr Varadkar, who takes over from Micheál Martin as Taoiseach next month, was effusive in his praise of Mr Martin and said the Coalition Government will last the full term.

Mr Varadkar also made what could be seen as a pitch to Fianna Fáil to enter another Coalition after the next general election, though he did not mention a potential voting pact between the Government parties.

"So, let’s acknowledge tonight that our Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, has been a good one. Through difficult circumstances, including the later stages of the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, he has been a voice for decency, kindness, and for common sense. We thank him.

"My strong desire is that this Government should last. We have a political system that can be adversarial at election times... but which can also produce coalitions that work.

"Fine Gael’s tradition and policies are different to those of Fianna Fáil. But our parties have the maturity to find agreement... to build a consensus with our colleagues in the Green Party... and to work together in the service of our country."

Rules out Sinn Féin coalition

Mr Varadkar again ruled out any notion of a Coalition with Sinn Féin, calling Mary Lou McDonald's party "ultra-nationalist, radical left, populist, and Euro-critical", whose policies "would be a disaster for Ireland".

He said Sinn Féin has a "shaky commitment to democracy and to free speech" and is "ambiguous" on serious crime.

"It is not primarily about their past. It is about the future and what they might do to our country," said Mr Varadkar.

"They are a high tax, anti-trade, anti-jobs, anti-business party which would wreck the economy. They would take us from the heart of Europe to its Eurosceptic periphery. At a time of rising populism and nationalism in the world, sometimes of the left, sometimes of the right... they are Ireland’s clearest manifestation of it.

"All the hallmarks are there — simple solutions to complex problems... elevating anger over facts... conspiracy theories about elites and the masses... and the demonisation and bullying of opponents."

Mr Varadkar said the "next general election will be the most important in a generation" and that it was crucial that "the centre holds".