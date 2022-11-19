Event honouring Martin Ferris a 'slap in the face', say Fine Gael ministers

An event honouring Martin Ferris, an ex-Sinn Féin TD and former member of the Provisional IRA, is a “slap in the face” to Garda families, a Fine Gael minister has said.

Up to 800 people, including prominent Sinn Féin members joined together in Killarney, Co Kerry, on Friday for a closed-door event which was described as a night of music and storytelling, headlined ‘Martin and Marie Ferris: A Lifetime of Struggle’.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald was among those in attendance, along with other party TDs.

Mr Ferris was twice jailed in the 1970s for his membership of the IRA.

He was given a 10-year sentence in 1984 for his part in attempting to import tonnes of explosives, firearms, and ammunition on board the fishing vessel Marita Ann.

In 2009, he collected Pearse McAuley and Kevin Walsh, two of the men convicted of manslaughter over the 1996 killing of Garda Jerry McCabe, on their release from prison.

When asked about the event at the Fine Gael ard fheis, which is taking place in Athlone today, Justice Minister Helen McEntee said it is a matter for those who attended. She said she would not honour a person who has picked up convicted killers of a member of An Garda Síochána.

Further and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris said: “I don't think you'll find any members of the Fine Gael parliamentary party ever attending celebrations for somebody who collected from prison those convicted of killing a guard.

“I think it is a slap in the face to Garda families right across the country and to people who stand for law and order."