Event honouring Martin Ferris a 'slap in the face', say Fine Gael ministers

Up to 800 people, including prominent Sinn Féin members joined together in Killarney, Co Kerry, on Friday for a closed-door event for former member of Provisional IRA
Event honouring Martin Ferris a 'slap in the face', say Fine Gael ministers

Former Sinn Féin TD Martin Ferris, who was honoured at an event under the title of 'A Lifetime of Struggle'. File picture: Denis Minihane

Sat, 19 Nov, 2022 - 15:25
Ciara Phelan, Political Correspondent

An event honouring Martin Ferris, an ex-Sinn Féin TD and former member of the Provisional IRA, is a “slap in the face” to Garda families, a Fine Gael minister has said.

Up to 800 people, including prominent Sinn Féin members joined together in Killarney, Co Kerry, on Friday for a closed-door event which was described as a night of music and storytelling, headlined ‘Martin and Marie Ferris: A Lifetime of Struggle’.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald was among those in attendance, along with other party TDs.

Mr Ferris was twice jailed in the 1970s for his membership of the IRA.

He was given a 10-year sentence in 1984 for his part in attempting to import tonnes of explosives, firearms, and ammunition on board the fishing vessel Marita Ann.

In 2009, he collected Pearse McAuley and Kevin Walsh, two of the men convicted of manslaughter over the 1996 killing of Garda Jerry McCabe, on their release from prison.

When asked about the event at the Fine Gael ard fheis, which is taking place in Athlone today, Justice Minister Helen McEntee said it is a matter for those who attended. She said she would not honour a person who has picked up convicted killers of a member of An Garda Síochána.

Further and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris said: “I don't think you'll find any members of the Fine Gael parliamentary party ever attending celebrations for somebody who collected from prison those convicted of killing a guard.

“I think it is a slap in the face to Garda families right across the country and to people who stand for law and order."

Read More

The evolution of Sinn Féin

More in this section

Fine Gael has 'full support' for Leo Varadkar as leader, says Humphreys Fine Gael has 'full support' for Leo Varadkar as leader, says Humphreys
Fine Gael Ard Fheis Leo Varadkar to discuss plan to 'tame inflation' at Fine Gael ard fheis
Coveney: No plans to expel Russian ambassador Coveney: No plans to expel Russian ambassador
Sinn FéinPerson: Martin Ferris
Fine Gael Ard Fheis

Coveney hopes to keep 'dream job' as foreign affairs minister

READ NOW
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.264 s