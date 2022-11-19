Coveney hopes to keep 'dream job' as foreign affairs minister

Speculation that Taoiseach Micheál Martin may want to remain on an international stage once he becomes Tánaiste in December
Coveney hopes to keep 'dream job' as foreign affairs minister

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney, speaks to the media during a press conference at the Technological University of the Shannon in Athlone, Co Westmeath, ahead of the Fine Gael ard fheis. Picture: Damien Storan/PA Wire

Sat, 19 Nov, 2022 - 15:00
Ciara Phelan, Political Correspondent

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has indicated he wants to keep his portfolio in the upcoming Cabinet reshuffle, stating it is his “dream job".

There has been speculation that Taoiseach Micheál Martin may want to remain on an international stage once he becomes Tánaiste in December and therefore will take the Foreign Affairs brief.

Speaking at the Fine Gael ard fheis in Athlone on Saturday, Mr Coveney said he “honestly” does not know if he will keep his brief, but the job, overseeing both foreign affairs and defence, are two briefs he is “incredibly passionate about".

He said he does not believe there has been a serious conversation yet between Mr Martin and Tánaiste and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar about the Cabinet reshuffle.

Mr Coveney said: “I think that's the right decision. This Government has a lot to focus on between now and the middle of next month.

“That's where the focus is. As we get closer to that point of change, I'm sure we'll get more clarity on that. We'll have to wait and see.

“My personal considerations are secondary.

“I've been around politics long enough to know that that change happens. It may or may not happen.” 

Meanwhile, Justice Minister Heather McEntee will take maternity leave next Friday and her brief will temporarily be passed to Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys.

Ms McEntee said she has not spoken in great detail with Mr Varadkar on whether she will retain her brief post-maternity leave.

Read More

Daniel McConnell: Simon Coveney’s gaffes could cost him as Leo looks at reshuffle

More in this section

Fine Gael has 'full support' for Leo Varadkar as leader, says Humphreys Fine Gael has 'full support' for Leo Varadkar as leader, says Humphreys
Fine Gael Ard Fheis Leo Varadkar to discuss plan to 'tame inflation' at Fine Gael ard fheis
Coveney: No plans to expel Russian ambassador Coveney: No plans to expel Russian ambassador
Fine Gael
<p>Former Sinn Féin TD Martin Ferris, who was honoured at an event under the title of 'A Lifetime of Struggle'. File picture: Denis Minihane</p>

Event honouring Martin Ferris a 'slap in the face', say Fine Gael ministers

READ NOW
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.231 s