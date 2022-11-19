Coveney hopes to keep 'dream job' as foreign affairs minister

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has indicated he wants to keep his portfolio in the upcoming Cabinet reshuffle, stating it is his “dream job".

There has been speculation that Taoiseach Micheál Martin may want to remain on an international stage once he becomes Tánaiste in December and therefore will take the Foreign Affairs brief.

Speaking at the Fine Gael ard fheis in Athlone on Saturday, Mr Coveney said he “honestly” does not know if he will keep his brief, but the job, overseeing both foreign affairs and defence, are two briefs he is “incredibly passionate about".

He said he does not believe there has been a serious conversation yet between Mr Martin and Tánaiste and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar about the Cabinet reshuffle.

Mr Coveney said: “I think that's the right decision. This Government has a lot to focus on between now and the middle of next month.

“That's where the focus is. As we get closer to that point of change, I'm sure we'll get more clarity on that. We'll have to wait and see.

“My personal considerations are secondary.

“I've been around politics long enough to know that that change happens. It may or may not happen.”

Meanwhile, Justice Minister Heather McEntee will take maternity leave next Friday and her brief will temporarily be passed to Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys.

Ms McEntee said she has not spoken in great detail with Mr Varadkar on whether she will retain her brief post-maternity leave.