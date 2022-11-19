Fine Gael has 'full support' for Leo Varadkar as leader, says Humphreys

Ms Humphreys' support was echoed by the junior Transport minister Hildegarde Naughton, who said that Mr Varadkar had overcome a 'number of challenges'
Fine Gael has 'full support' for Leo Varadkar as leader, says Humphreys

Irish Examiner Political Correspondent Paul Hosford speaking to Heather Humphreys Minister for Rural and Community Development and Minister for Social Protection at the Fine Gael Ard Fheis at the Technical University of Shannon, Athlone. Picture: Dan Linehan

Sat, 19 Nov, 2022 - 14:43
Paul Hosford Political Correspondent

The Fine Gael party has "full support" in Leo Varadkar as leader, according to the Social Protection Minister.

Speaking at the Irish Examiner stand at the Fine Gael Ard Fheis in Athlone, Heather Humphreys said that Mr Varadkar had her "total and full support" as he prepares to reassume the Taoiseach's role in less than a month.

Since taking the leadership, Mr Varadkar has seen Fine Gael lose five by-elections and lose seats in the 2020 General Election. 

However, party members point out that the 2019 local and European elections and Seanad elections have seen seat gains and Ms Humphreys said that there was "a buzz" around the party in large part to the leader.

"I totally support and am totally behind Leo Varadkar as our party leader. I think he's doing a very good job. We have had some challenging times. And he showed great leadership, especially around Covid and indeed since then, he's brought in a lot of new initiatives coming out of the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment," she said. 

He's made changes there in terms of the right to remote work and a lot of improvements for people who go to work every morning.

"I think he's a good leader and he has my full support and I'm honored that he is the support at this party. There's no doubt about that."

Ms Humphreys' support was echoed by the junior Transport minister Hildegarde Naughton, who said that Mr Varadkar had overcome a "number of challenges".

"Leo Varadkar has been through a number of crises - through Brexit, through the COVID pandemic, and now to the cost of living crisis. 

And through all of our engagements with people in communities and we all know that because the challenges that are out there around housing and different issues, but there is a great appreciation particularly from people and businesses...right across the country.

"What we have proved in government is that Fine Gael with Leo Varadkar at our head can lead the way."

While Ms Humphreys will take on the Justice portfolio next week when Helen McEntee goes on maternity leave, she told The Irish Examiner that she was keen to stay in the Social Protection ministry. However, she said that she and Mr Varadkar have yet to have that conversation.

"This is something that the Tánaiste to decide ahead of the decision and I understand that it's a difficult decision for him, but nevertheless, he maks the decisions and whatever he decides, I'm happy to serve in whatever position he wants me to serve. And it's been an absolute honour to be a minister now for over eight years. And I really really enjoy what I do - I'm the voice of the people on the cabinet table."

Asked whether he party colleague Peter Burke's refusal to rule out a ban on rural one-off housing puts the party on a collision course with the Green Party, Ms Humphreys said that she believes people need to be allowed live and work in their home towns.

"I don't see it in that that way. I see this as an opportunity for young people to work and live in rural Ireland. And of course, it has to be done sustainably and I accept that," she said. 

"For what I could see as my own daughter, for example, was able to build a house on our land and on our farm in Monaghan, and she will now contribute and her husband and my little grandson to the local school to the local community and have the freedom to breathe new life into rural Ireland and continue to regenerate it. If we don't do that, you know, it will cause problems down the road."

Read More

Leo Varadkar to discuss plan to 'tame inflation' at Fine Gael ard fheis

More in this section

Fine Gael Ard Fheis Coveney hopes to keep 'dream job' as foreign affairs minister
Fine Gael Ard Fheis Leo Varadkar to discuss plan to 'tame inflation' at Fine Gael ard fheis
Coveney: No plans to expel Russian ambassador Coveney: No plans to expel Russian ambassador
Politics#Cost of livingPerson: Leo VaradkarOrganisation: Fine Gael
<p>Former Sinn Féin TD Martin Ferris, who was honoured at an event under the title of 'A Lifetime of Struggle'. File picture: Denis Minihane</p>

Event honouring Martin Ferris a 'slap in the face', say Fine Gael ministers

READ NOW
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.24 s