Fine Gael has 'full support' for Leo Varadkar as leader, says Humphreys

The Fine Gael party has "full support" in Leo Varadkar as leader, according to the Social Protection Minister.

Speaking at the Irish Examiner stand at the Fine Gael Ard Fheis in Athlone, Heather Humphreys said that Mr Varadkar had her "total and full support" as he prepares to reassume the Taoiseach's role in less than a month.

Since taking the leadership, Mr Varadkar has seen Fine Gael lose five by-elections and lose seats in the 2020 General Election.

However, party members point out that the 2019 local and European elections and Seanad elections have seen seat gains and Ms Humphreys said that there was "a buzz" around the party in large part to the leader.

"I totally support and am totally behind Leo Varadkar as our party leader. I think he's doing a very good job. We have had some challenging times. And he showed great leadership, especially around Covid and indeed since then, he's brought in a lot of new initiatives coming out of the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment," she said.

He's made changes there in terms of the right to remote work and a lot of improvements for people who go to work every morning.

"I think he's a good leader and he has my full support and I'm honored that he is the support at this party. There's no doubt about that."

Ms Humphreys' support was echoed by the junior Transport minister Hildegarde Naughton, who said that Mr Varadkar had overcome a "number of challenges".

"Leo Varadkar has been through a number of crises - through Brexit, through the COVID pandemic, and now to the cost of living crisis.

And through all of our engagements with people in communities and we all know that because the challenges that are out there around housing and different issues, but there is a great appreciation particularly from people and businesses...right across the country.

"What we have proved in government is that Fine Gael with Leo Varadkar at our head can lead the way."

While Ms Humphreys will take on the Justice portfolio next week when Helen McEntee goes on maternity leave, she told The Irish Examiner that she was keen to stay in the Social Protection ministry. However, she said that she and Mr Varadkar have yet to have that conversation.

"This is something that the Tánaiste to decide ahead of the decision and I understand that it's a difficult decision for him, but nevertheless, he maks the decisions and whatever he decides, I'm happy to serve in whatever position he wants me to serve. And it's been an absolute honour to be a minister now for over eight years. And I really really enjoy what I do - I'm the voice of the people on the cabinet table."

Asked whether he party colleague Peter Burke's refusal to rule out a ban on rural one-off housing puts the party on a collision course with the Green Party, Ms Humphreys said that she believes people need to be allowed live and work in their home towns.

"I don't see it in that that way. I see this as an opportunity for young people to work and live in rural Ireland. And of course, it has to be done sustainably and I accept that," she said.

"For what I could see as my own daughter, for example, was able to build a house on our land and on our farm in Monaghan, and she will now contribute and her husband and my little grandson to the local school to the local community and have the freedom to breathe new life into rural Ireland and continue to regenerate it. If we don't do that, you know, it will cause problems down the road."