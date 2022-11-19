Fine Gael members gather for first in-person ard fheis since 2019

'We have a lot more to do, particularly in the areas of housing and healthcare reform,' says Coveney
Fine Gael members gather for first in-person ard fheis since 2019

Fine Gael leader and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar speaking to media in ahead of the Fine Gael ard fheis on Saturday

Sat, 19 Nov, 2022 - 12:47
Daniel McConnell & Rebecca Black

More than 2,000 party members of Fine Gael are meeting for the party's first in-person ard fheis since 2019.

The gathering comes just a month before party leader and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar returns to the role of Taoiseach.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner as the event kicked off, Mr Varadkar described it as a "really important" event for members who have not gathered in such a large group in years.

Mr Varadkar will address members this evening on policy aims and plans for the coming years.

"The key message is that we believe this government is working and making progress," he said.

"We will redouble our efforts over the next two years to tame inflation and tackle the cost of living crisis."

Speaking at the start of the ard fheis at the Technological University of the Shannon, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said they are looking forward to "privilege" of a Fine Gael Taoiseach for the next two years in a Government which he described as "working well together".

"I'm cognisant of the fact that we have a lot more to do, particularly in the areas of housing and healthcare reform, but really determined to do that, and to lay the foundations for a proposition for the electorate who will also be looking to the future given all of the uncertainty that we're looking to navigate at the moment in terms of international influences on Ireland," he said.

Mr Coveney said that he feels the Government will be able to "strike a contrast" in how it is planning for Ireland's future, "and the way in which some opposition parties are promising populist radical change which we don't believe to be serious or credible".

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said: "Even though this will be a day that will be positive in terms of the number of people that are attending, the debate we'll be having with each other, we're very much aware of the challenges that so many households and businesses are facing at the moment.

"This is why a focus for recent months has been how we can put money back in their pockets, how we can use an economy that has been well managed.

"We have had a focus on restoring stability in our public finances."

Mr Coveney said there will also be a "change of personalities in certain jobs" next month when Mr Varadkar returns to the role of taoiseach, but said those changes will be a matter for party leaders.

Mr Varadkar is to address the conference this evening. 

<p>Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney and Finance Minister Pascal Donohoe  speaking at the Fine Gael ard fheis at the Technical University of Shannon, Athlone on Saturday. Picture:  Dan Linehan</p>

