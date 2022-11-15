Varadkar may take on Justice when McEntee goes on maternity leave 

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar could take on the Justice portfolio when Helen McEntee takes maternity leave at the end of this month.

Speculation is mounting that Mr Varadkar could take over the role of minister for justice on a temporary basis until a full Cabinet reshuffle on December 17.

Ms McEntee is due to go on maternity leave on Friday week as she prepares to give birth to her second child.

This would allow Mr Varadkar to wait until he becomes Taoiseach to announce changes at senior ministerial level.

Sources have said the optics would not be good to move Ms McEntee out of the Justice brief in the Cabinet reshuffle while on maternity leave.

Another senior source said Higher Education Minister Simon Harris, who may also be moved to another portfolio, could take on the Justice role until Ms McEntee returns at some stage next year, if Fianna Fáil does not make a grab for it.

There have been some indications within Fianna Fáil that the party — and even the Taoiseach — may want to take back the Justice portfolio, especially given the fact that the Attorney General role will go to Fine Gael after December.

Sources said up until last week, there had yet to be an official conversation about who will take the Justice brief while Ms McEntee is on maternity leave.

Previously, Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys took over the justice brief while Ms McEntee was on maternity leave however, sources suggest this likely will not happen again.

When asked about her own position, Ms Humphreys said she really enjoys her current job and would “like to progress it, of course”.

She said she would be “happy to serve in whatever role” but clearly suggested she wanted to remain in her post.

She said she has brought through some “really big reforms” in the department in terms of the State pension.

She said she has been to the forefront in terms of remote working too.

There also has been speculation that Mr Harris could be moved to the Department of Education in December.

This would see the two Education portfolios flip between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

And there has also been suggestion the two parties could swap over between rural development and the agriculture brief.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly wants to remain in the Department of Health but sources believe he is the only senior minister at risk of being dropped.

Government chief whip Jack Chambers has been tipped to be promoted to the position but would not be drawn on RTÉ’s Drivetime whether he believes this to be the case.