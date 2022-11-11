Donohoe denies speculation that he is on the hunt for a job outside of Government

Mr Donohoe has said that it is absolutely his intention to remain on as a minister for the duration of this Government
Paschal Donohoe: "I work morning, noon and night to deliver in the office that I'm privileged to hold"

Fri, 11 Nov, 2022 - 11:38
Elaine Loughlin Deputy Political Editor

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has strongly denied speculation that he is on the hunt for a job outside of the Government.

Mr Donohoe has said that it is absolutely his intention to remain on as a minister for the duration of this Government.

Mr Donohoe said he is “far more worried and far more concerned” about protecting jobs, the economy and living standards than any rumours in relation to him moving to a job potentially in Europe or the private sector.

“That’s the truth,” he said, adding: “I work morning, noon and night to deliver in the office that I'm privileged to hold.” 

Asked why speculation around a future move has been mounting, he said: “I think because I was the first Irish person to hold the role of president of the Eurogroup, I think it's understandable that when something like that happens that can lead to some speculation, but this is speculation that occupies none of my attention.” 

However, Mr Donohoe said he has not put any thought into an election pact with Fianna Fáil.

It comes after Tánaiste Leo Varadkar raised the possibility of a transfer pact between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil in the next general election.

But Mr Donohoe told RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne: “It’s far too early, and I have no views in relation to that. I haven't given it a second thought.” 

He added: “The next general election is still some way away. All of our focus is on delivering a good government for the country.”

Paschal Donohoe brands tech firms' handling of job losses as 'appalling'

