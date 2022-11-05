Sinn Féin still most popular party despite drop in latest poll 

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are both unchanged on 21% and 17% respectively.
Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald after her keynote speech at the Sinn Féin Ard Fheis at the RDS in Dublin. Picture: Damien Storan/PA Wire

Sat, 05 Nov, 2022 - 22:29
Michelle McGlynn

Support for Sinn Féin has dropped in the latest opinion poll but it is still the most popular party.

Mary Lou McDonald's party is on 34% but is down three points in the latest Sunday Independent/ Ireland Thinks Poll.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are both unchanged on 21% and 17% respectively.

Solidarity - People Before Profit has gained one to 5% and the Social Democrats has risen by one to 4%.

Aontú is also up one to 4%, Labour is unchanged on 3% and Independents are up two to 10%.

The poll was carried out among 1,002 people.

The evolution of Sinn Féin

<p>Sinn Féin party leader Mary Lou McDonald at their Ard Fheis at the RDS in Dublin. She said that given the opportunity, her party would 'make Ireland the home you deserve.' Picture: Damien Storan/PA</p>

