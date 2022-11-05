Sinn Féin still most popular party despite drop in latest poll 

Support for Sinn Féin has dropped in the latest opinion poll but it is still the most popular party.
Mary Lou McDonald's party is on 34% but is down three points in the latest Sunday Independent/ Ireland Thinks Poll.
Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are both unchanged on 21% and 17% respectively.
Solidarity - People Before Profit has gained one to 5% and the Social Democrats has risen by one to 4%.
Aontú is also up one to 4%, Labour is unchanged on 3% and Independents are up two to 10%.
The poll was carried out among 1,002 people.