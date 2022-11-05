McDonald appeals to Irish abroad to come home and 'be part of the new Ireland'

Mary Lou McDonald has made a direct appeal to the Irish abroad to come home.

The Sinn Féin president has also asked Irish voters watching her Ard Fheis televised address to give her party a "chance" to lead the next Government, and to deliver for families, communities and Ireland.

Give us that chance — that chance to lead — and we will get the work done.

She told the event in Dublin's RDS: "The Ireland we shape today is our legacy for future generations.

This is our moment to write our chapter in our nation’s story.

Ms McDonald, who has travelled to both the US and Australia this year, also used her speech to send a message to the "very large global family" who have built their lives in Britain, the United States, Canada, Australia, and beyond.

"We are very proud of them. They have kept faith with home.

"To our young people who once again depart our shores. You have been badly let down, particularly by a failed housing system.

I want you to know that we are working hard to change things for you. We will make Ireland the home you deserve.

"So, enjoy your experience, work hard, but come home and be part of the new Ireland that we must build. We need you," she said.

Outlining the main priorities for her party, she said the "three big opportunities" of this decade will be the reunification of our country, and the power of our young people.

She also highlighted the "achievement of energy independence" as a key issue for Sinn Féin.

However, Ms McDonald did not use the televised address to unveil any new policies and instead focused on the need for change.

Ms McDonald told supporters that she is now ready to provide a new leadership with fresh ideas, which is "ready to lead government, north and south."

"This change is no longer on some distant horizon," she said, adding that it cannot be stopped by the DUP or the Government parties on this side of the border.

"Change can’t be stopped by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, now so joined at the hip that it doesn’t matter to them which leader is Taoiseach.

"Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have had their time, had their chance. It’s time for a new government.

She added: "We have the team, the policies, the energy to build that better future.

"We will get basics right in the here and now and drive ambitious plans for the future," Ms McDonald told her party's Ard Fheis.