Sinn Féin moves to change party membership rules 

Sinn Féin is moving to change its rules to allow it to charge membership fees at any time and to double the probation period for new members.

Party members are to vote on motions relating to everything from housing, to climate change, to supporting rural communities at their ard fheis in Dublin this weekend.

The Sinn Féin Ard Chomhairle has put forward an amendment to the party's constitution which proposes that “membership must be renewed when required by payment of a fee to Árd Oifig”. Currently, membership is paid annually.

Members will also be asked to vote on a motion which proposes that the current probationary period of six months be extended — meaning new members would remain on probation for a year.

Separately, the Dublin Cúige has put forward a motion calling for the establishment of a study group to formulate a draft mission statement which would give a more accessible overall view of the kind of society — politically, economically, socially and culturally — which it is envisaged should be brought into being.

Speaking ahead of the ard fheis taking place in Dublin's RDS on Saturday, national chairperson Declan Kearney said: “Across the island of Ireland, people are telling us it is a ‘time for change’.

“Sinn Féin is here to deliver that change. We are planning for the future with the ambition to build a better, stronger and fairer country.

That means building homes, tackling the rising cost of living, planning for energy security and delivering better health services."

Many of the 70 motions listed are highly critical of current Government policies, especially in the area of housing.

Members will vote on motions which again call for a three-year eviction ban and the construction of 20,000 public houses next year.

The party will also discuss a united Ireland and will call on the Government to “plan and prepare” for this.

Eoin Ó Broin apology

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin's housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin has written a letter of apology to the chief economist at the Department of Finance, John McCarthy, after he called for his sacking.

Mr Ó Broin had already said the comments, made at a festival in Roscommon in September, were "off the cuff" and "ill-judged".

Asked about the controversial remarks, Sinn Féin health spokesperson, David Cullinane, said: "My understanding is he [Mr Ó Broin] has written to the individual involved and apologised to him, which I think is the right course of action."

Mr Cullinane said: "We in Sinn Féin firmly believe in the independence of the civil service, it’s a really important cornerstone of democracy.

"You have to listen to all advices, all opinions, even if you don’t agree with them," he said.

Earlier, Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath had welcomed the withdrawal of the claim, saying it is important that civil servants feel they are protected

"Civil servants have to feel that they can give advice freely and independently without fear of retribution," Mr McGrath told RTÉ's Morning Ireland.