Brigid Hogan-O'Higgins: Tributes as first woman to represent Galway in Dáil dies

Brigid Hogan-O'Higgins was the first woman to represent Galway in Dáil Éireann and served as a TD for 20 years
Brigid Hogan-O'Higgins: Tributes as first woman to represent Galway in Dáil dies

Leo Varadkar said Brigid Hogan-O'Higgins (right) prioritised issues such as education, health, communications, and finance, during her time in the Dáil.

Thu, 03 Nov, 2022 - 15:07
Ciara Phelan Political Correspondent

Tributes are being paid to former Fine Gael TD, Brigid Hogan-O'Higgins, who has passed away.

Ms Hogan-O'Higgins was the first woman to represent Galway in Dáil Éireann and served as a TD for 20 years, representing the constituencies of Galway South, Galway East, and Clare-Galway South.

Tanáiste Leo Varadkar said during her political career, Ms Hogan-O'Higgins prioritised issues such as education and health.

In a statement, Mr Varadkar said: “My deepest condolences go to the family and friends of Brigid Hogan O’Higgins.

“Brigid was the first woman to represent Galway in Dáil Éireann; a proud record to hold.

“As well as representing her constituents on local issues, Brigid prioritised issues such as education, health, communications and finance, during her time in the Dáil.

“She was the Fine Gael spokesperson on Posts and Telegraphs from 1969-1972 and she served during the ‘National Coalition’ Fine Gael Labour Government of 1973-1977.” 

Ms Hogan-O’Higgins’s father was Minister for Agriculture in the first Cumann na nGaedheal Government until his untimely death when Brigid was just four years of age. 

Her late husband Michael was also a Fine Gael TD representing Dublin and Wicklow, and they were the first married couple ever to be elected to the same Dáil.

Mr Varadkar added: “A true public servant, Brigid remained active in her community after she retired from politics in 1977, volunteering for the St Vincent de Paul. 

She also reared a family of nine children and managed the family farm.

“I had the privilege to meet and chat with Brigid a few years ago on a visit to Galway.” 

Galway TD and Minister of State at the Department of Transport Hildegarde Naughton also extended her sympathies to the family of the former Fine Gael TD.

She said: “Brigid was the first woman to represent Galway in Dáil Éireann; and as one of the women who have succeeded her, I want to pay tribute to her trailblazing role for women in politics, regionally and nationally.

“When we speak today about women breaking through the glass ceiling, my mind is always drawn to Brigid’s pioneering work in representing the people of Galway for 20 years from 1957 to 1977.

“There are many in the constituency who remember her still with gratitude and appreciation.

“My very sincere sympathies to her children, wider family and friends. A dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.”

Read More

Fianna Fáil members split over departure of Marc MacSharry

More in this section

Foreign Affairs minister Simon Coveney in Belfast No decision yet on election in Northern Ireland, says Coveney
Conservative leadership bid Simon Coveney warns against calling 'unnecessary' election in Northern Ireland
TD Mary Butler gets 'all-clear' after procedure to remove cancer from nose TD Mary Butler gets 'all-clear' after procedure to remove cancer from nose
PoliticsWomen in PoliticsPlace: GalwayPlace: DublinPerson: Hildegarde NaughtonPerson: Leo VaradkarPerson: Brigid Hogan-O'Higgins
British-Irish Parliamentary Assembly

Northern Ireland election date will be confirmed ‘soon’, says British minister

READ NOW
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.271 s