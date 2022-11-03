Brigid Hogan-O'Higgins: Tributes as first woman to represent Galway in Dáil dies

Tributes are being paid to former Fine Gael TD, Brigid Hogan-O'Higgins, who has passed away.

Ms Hogan-O'Higgins was the first woman to represent Galway in Dáil Éireann and served as a TD for 20 years, representing the constituencies of Galway South, Galway East, and Clare-Galway South.

Tanáiste Leo Varadkar said during her political career, Ms Hogan-O'Higgins prioritised issues such as education and health.

In a statement, Mr Varadkar said: “My deepest condolences go to the family and friends of Brigid Hogan O’Higgins.

“Brigid was the first woman to represent Galway in Dáil Éireann; a proud record to hold.

“As well as representing her constituents on local issues, Brigid prioritised issues such as education, health, communications and finance, during her time in the Dáil.

“She was the Fine Gael spokesperson on Posts and Telegraphs from 1969-1972 and she served during the ‘National Coalition’ Fine Gael Labour Government of 1973-1977.”

Ms Hogan-O’Higgins’s father was Minister for Agriculture in the first Cumann na nGaedheal Government until his untimely death when Brigid was just four years of age.

Her late husband Michael was also a Fine Gael TD representing Dublin and Wicklow, and they were the first married couple ever to be elected to the same Dáil.

Mr Varadkar added: “A true public servant, Brigid remained active in her community after she retired from politics in 1977, volunteering for the St Vincent de Paul.

She also reared a family of nine children and managed the family farm.

“I had the privilege to meet and chat with Brigid a few years ago on a visit to Galway.”

Galway TD and Minister of State at the Department of Transport Hildegarde Naughton also extended her sympathies to the family of the former Fine Gael TD.

She said: “Brigid was the first woman to represent Galway in Dáil Éireann; and as one of the women who have succeeded her, I want to pay tribute to her trailblazing role for women in politics, regionally and nationally.

“When we speak today about women breaking through the glass ceiling, my mind is always drawn to Brigid’s pioneering work in representing the people of Galway for 20 years from 1957 to 1977.

“There are many in the constituency who remember her still with gratitude and appreciation.

“My very sincere sympathies to her children, wider family and friends. A dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.”