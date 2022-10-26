Taoiseach aims to resolve Marc MacSharry complaint in the coming days, clearing way for party readmittance

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said he will resolve the Marc MacSharry complaint in the coming days, but denied there is an agenda to prevent the Sligo TD’s return.

In comments at the private Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meeting, Mr Martin was responding to queries from former minister Barry Cowen as to the status of Mr MacSharry’s readmission.

Mr MacSharry resigned the party whip last year over a vote of confidence in Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney. He was expected to be readmitted last week, but Fianna Fáil did not proceed with a motion to do so at the parliamentary party meeting following a complaint from a party councillor, which is under investigation.

Mr Martin said it is his intention to have the matter resolved in time for the next meeting of the parliamentary party.

At the meeting, Chief Whip Jack Chambers said people are aware that the complaint which has been referenced in the public domain is being managed by party headquarters in line with the dignity and respect policy and social media policy.

Mr Chambers said: “There has been frequent contact with Marc from party HQ and I have written to Marc today asking him to address this matter with engagement so it can be resolved quickly and that a motion can then be proposed to the parliamentary party at the earliest opportunity.”

Minister Jack Chambers said that 'there has been frequent contact with Marc from party HQ'. Picture: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Mr Martin and Mr MacSharry came face to face in the corridors of Leinster House in the aftermath of the meeting at which point the Sligo TD asked assembled journalists if there was any news in front of the Taoiseach.

Mr Martin made no comment and departed for his office.

Senior party sources, speaking on the basis of anonymity, have said before the meeting that the complaint issue was “still being dealt with” and therefore Mr MacSharry will have to wait to take his place back in the party.

Mr Martin also informed the party of his phone call with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, which he described as “warm and positive”.

He said there was a constructive conversation on the key issues on the protocol and the British-Irish relationship.

Refugee accommodation

Separately at the meeting, Mr Martin said the Government will be expanding the direct payment to households who take in refugees to €800 and is also focusing on the quick renovation of many vacant buildings.

At the Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting, new licensing laws brought forward by Justice Minister Helen McEntee which will see later opening hours for pubs and nightclubs were broadly welcomed.

But Mayo TD Michael Ring expressed concern about later opening hours and asked for reassurance that the views of publicans would be listened to.

It’s understood Fine Gael TD Paul Kehoe and Senator Garret Ahearn were critical of comments made by the Ukrainian Ambassador to Ireland, who said in recent days that the lack of accommodation for Ukrainian refugees coming to Ireland is "unacceptable".

Tanáiste Leo Varadkar told party colleagues that the movement of Ukrainian refugees fleeing war to seek sanctuary in Ireland has never been experienced to this level before in this country.

He said it was an entirely new situation for this country and an event not seen in Europe since the 1940s.

He said of the 55,000 refugees welcomed into the country, around 12,000 are in schools, 10,000 are working and paying taxes and a further 1,000 in third level/higher education.

Mr Varadkar said rapid build housing needed to be built on suitable sites to assist with housing. And a number of TDs said viable rapid build housing solutions should be used to assist with the overall housing issue.