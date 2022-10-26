Martin and Sunak discuss Northern Ireland Protocol and Ukraine in first call

The Taoiseach and the prime minister reiterated their commitment to a strong British-Irish relationship and looked forward to an early opportunity to meet
Martin and Sunak discuss Northern Ireland Protocol and Ukraine in first call

The Taoiseach congratulated Rish Sunak on his appointment as British prime minister on the call.

Wed, 26 Oct, 2022 - 19:29
Daniel McConnell Political Editor

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke this evening, it has been confirmed.

The Taoiseach congratulated Mr Sunak on his appointment and said he looked forward to the two Governments working closely together.

They discussed co-operation in the response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Both leaders agreed on the importance of EU-UK engagement to find agreed solutions to the issues around the Northern Ireland Protocol and they discussed ongoing developments in Northern Ireland.

The Taoiseach and the prime minister reiterated their commitment to a strong British-Irish relationship and looked forward to an early opportunity to meet.

Read More

Taoiseach hopes Rishi Sunak will agree that negotiation best way out of Northern Ireland Protocol issues

More in this section

Ulster powersharing Taoiseach hopes Rishi Sunak will agree that negotiation best way out of Northern Ireland Protocol issues
Autumn weather Oct 25th 2022 Why are voters in Northern Ireland poised for a return to the polls?
Ulster powersharing NI Secretary to hold talks with Stormont parties as election deadline looms
Northern Ireland ProtocolPrime MinisterUK PoliticsPlace: IrelandPlace: UKPerson: Rishi SunakPerson: Micheál Martin
<p>Marc MacSharry TD has complained sharply to party bosses that the treatment of him is unfair. Picture: Collins</p>

Marc MacSharry’s readmittance to Fianna Fáil likely to be delayed again

READ NOW
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.24 s