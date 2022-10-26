Martin and Sunak discuss Northern Ireland Protocol and Ukraine in first call

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke this evening, it has been confirmed.

The Taoiseach congratulated Mr Sunak on his appointment and said he looked forward to the two Governments working closely together.

They discussed co-operation in the response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Both leaders agreed on the importance of EU-UK engagement to find agreed solutions to the issues around the Northern Ireland Protocol and they discussed ongoing developments in Northern Ireland.

The Taoiseach and the prime minister reiterated their commitment to a strong British-Irish relationship and looked forward to an early opportunity to meet.