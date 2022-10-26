Marc MacSharry’s readmittance to Fianna Fáil likely to be delayed again

Sligo TD Marc MacSharry’s readmittance to Fianna Fáil is likely to be delayed again as a complaint against him has yet to be fully adjudicated upon.

The Fianna Fáil parliamentary party is due to meet this evening and it was expected that clarity would be brought to the matter following the decision to not proceed with his re-entry to the party last week.

Senior party sources, speaking on the basis of anonymity, have today said the complaint issue is “still being dealt with” and therefore Mr MacSharry will have to wait to take his place back in the party.

Mr MacSharry was present in Leinster House this afternoon but was not willing to comment on the situation.

However, it is understood that he has not had any contact from the party or from Chief Whip Jack Chambers on the matter.

As revealed by the Irish Examiner, Mr MacSharry’s re-admittance to the party was meant to be the first item on the agenda of last week, but was pulled at the last minute with Taoiseach Micheál Martin only informing members of a “mystery complaint” against Mr MacSharry.

Party members complained that it was wholly unsatisfactory that Mr MacSharry was not allowed to be re-admitted, despite it being the wish of the party.

TDs including John McGuinness said he was entitled to due process.

Mr MacSharry has complained sharply to party bosses that the treatment of him is unfair.

Mr MacSharry said he was "deeply upset" and "offended" at how he was treated by Fianna Fáil.

The delay to readmitting him followed a complaint from Sligo Cllr Donal Gilroy over messages sent by Mr MacSharry in a Whatsapp group for local party representatives.

Mr MacSharry resigned the Fianna Fáil whip just over a year ago, in a row over Katherine Zappone's botched special envoy appointment.

In a letter to the party last Thursday, Mr MacSharry complained that the parliamentary party was told the motion to admit him could not proceed because an "issue had arisen".

He said some colleagues assumed he was subject to a criminal investigation, due to the "cryptic and serious nature" of the comments from Fianna Fáil Chief Whip Jack Chambers.