Martin urges new British prime minister to help resolve Northern Ireland impasse

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has urged Britain's new prime minister Rishi Sunak to “move quickly to substantive engagement” with the European Union to resolve the Northern Ireland impasse.

In a statement issued moments after Mr Sunak’s appointment as prime minister following an audience with Britain's King Charles III, Mr Martin congratulated Mr Sunak on his new appointment.

Mr Martin said there is now a real opportunity for the EU and Britain to find jointly agreed solutions to overcome the Northern Ireland protocol dilemma.

He said: “I wish to congratulate Rishi Sunak on his appointment today as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.”

Mr Martin said our shared responsibility as joint stewards of the Good Friday Agreement, working together in partnership, is vital to support peace and prosperity in Northern Ireland, particularly now in the absence of a properly functioning Assembly and Executive.

“Building on work already underway, there is a real opportunity for the EU and UK to find jointly agreed solutions on the issues pertaining to the Protocol, and I urge Prime Minister Sunak to move quickly to substantive engagement with the EU on that basis,” he said.

“I am committed to a strong and deep British-Irish relationship, and I look forward to early engagement with Prime Minister Sunak on the important issues we face on these islands and globally,” he added.

Mr Sunak, 42, is Britain's first Hindu prime minister, the first of Asian heritage and the youngest for more than 200 years.

Mr Sunak will look to build a new cabinet that might unite a fractious Tory party.

He won the Tory leadership contest on Monday without a vote after rivals Penny Mordaunt and Boris Johnson dropped out of the race.