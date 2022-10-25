Martin urges new British prime minister to help resolve Northern Ireland impasse

The Taoiseach said: "There is a real opportunity for the EU and UK to find jointly agreed solutions on the issues pertaining to the Protocol."
Martin urges new British prime minister to help resolve Northern Ireland impasse

Rishi Sunak was appointed as British prime minister following an audience with King Charles III

Tue, 25 Oct, 2022 - 12:23
Daniel McConnell,  Political Editor

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has urged Britain's new prime minister Rishi Sunak to “move quickly to substantive engagement” with the European Union to resolve the Northern Ireland impasse.

In a statement issued moments after Mr Sunak’s appointment as prime minister following an audience with Britain's King Charles III, Mr Martin congratulated Mr Sunak on his new appointment.

Mr Martin said there is now a real opportunity for the EU and Britain to find jointly agreed solutions to overcome the Northern Ireland protocol dilemma.

He said: “I wish to congratulate Rishi Sunak on his appointment today as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.” 

Mr Martin said our shared responsibility as joint stewards of the Good Friday Agreement, working together in partnership, is vital to support peace and prosperity in Northern Ireland, particularly now in the absence of a properly functioning Assembly and Executive.

“Building on work already underway, there is a real opportunity for the EU and UK to find jointly agreed solutions on the issues pertaining to the Protocol, and I urge Prime Minister Sunak to move quickly to substantive engagement with the EU on that basis,” he said.

“I am committed to a strong and deep British-Irish relationship, and I look forward to early engagement with Prime Minister Sunak on the important issues we face on these islands and globally,” he added.

Mr Sunak, 42, is Britain's first Hindu prime minister, the first of Asian heritage and the youngest for more than 200 years.

Mr Sunak will look to build a new cabinet that might unite a fractious Tory party.

He won the Tory leadership contest on Monday without a vote after rivals Penny Mordaunt and Boris Johnson dropped out of the race.

Read More

Good Friday Agreement bodies should be used to increase UK/Irish contacts

More in this section

Ulster powersharing Martin: Fear far-right groups will exploit Ukrainian refugee accommodation crisis 
Fuel prices No guarantee of immediate accommodation, but Ireland will remain open to Ukrainians
Eamon Ryan defends retrofitting scheme despite only 89 completed applications Eamon Ryan defends retrofitting scheme despite only 89 completed applications
#British government#Northern IrelandPerson: Micheál MartinPerson: Rishi Sunak
Conservative leadership bid

Rishi Sunak told he must deal with Northern Ireland Protocol to see Stormont restored

READ NOW
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.216 s