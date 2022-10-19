Coveney will condemn Iran's treatment of women in discussion with ambassador

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney is to call in the Iranian Ambassador to raise deep concerns over their support of Russia through the supply of drone weapons.

Mr Coveney told a meeting of the Fine Gael parliamentary party that he would also be making it clear that Ireland is not happy with the treatment of women in Iran.

The Fine Gael deputy leader said he had spoken recently to the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian regarding drones sourced by Putin.

A number of members raised the proposed winter ban on evictions, with Regina Doherty seeking clarity on what will happen vulnerable households in March when the cap is lifted.

Ms Doherty and fellow senator Mary Seery Kearney also raised the lack of protection for surrogate families and called on Justice Minister Helen McEntee to intervene in an ongoing court case.

Reacting to this week's RTÉ Prime Time programme on anti-social behaviour on Dublin's O'Connell Street, Ms McEntee said a full operating Garda station will be opened on the street.

She said garda numbers have increased but recognised that this has not been happening fast enough.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe provided a briefing on the Finance Bill, due to be published on Thursday, but shot down suggestions from members in relation to capital gains tax and other reliefs for landlords.

Tim Lombard called on Pippa Hackett to come before the weekly private Fine Gael meeting to answer questions. Picture: Conor Ó Mearáin / Collins Photos

A number of members, including senators Micheál Carrigy and Tim Lombard, hit out at Green Party minister Pippa Hackett over her failure to produce a forestry plan. The plan will now not be ready until April.

Mr Lombard described the delay as “appalling” and said if the same delay was made to the Common Agriculture Policy (CAP) there would be “thousands of farmers outside the gates of Leinster House”.

He called on Ms Hackett to come before the weekly private Fine Gael meeting to answer questions.

Mayo TD Michael Ring raised concerns about the number of people coming into the country, which drew what was described as "nervous laughter" from those at the meeting.