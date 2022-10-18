Government urged to implement evictions ban 'without any further delay'

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald has called on the Government to publish laws banning rent evictions immediately to allow the Dáil to pass it this week.

Earlier on Tuesday, Cabinet approved a temporary winter eviction ban which is expected to run from November until the end of March.

Speaking at Leaders’ Questions, Ms McDonald raised the case of a family who has been forced to live in a tent for more than 50 days and while she welcomed the proposed ban, she said delaying its introduction until December was not tenable.

Ms McDonald said the ban must coincide with an accelerated delivery of affordable homes, tackling the rent crisis, increasing income thresholds for social housing and an urgent plan to bring vacant homes into use.

“There are concerns this morning that the eviction ban may not be introduced until December. That would be far too late. A delay like that would result in hundreds more adults and children being forced into homelessness,” she said.

She said:

If we work together, we can get the right legislation and we can get it passed very, very quickly to prevent this from happening.

"So will you do that, Taoiseach? Will you ensure that the winter ban on evictions is implemented without any further delay?"

In response, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said housing is the single most important social issue facing the country at this moment. However, Mr Martin conceded there is no capacity to build 20,000 social homes in the system despite Opposition claims.

Speaking in the Dáil, Mr Martin said that while he would prefer not to have to spend nearly €1bn a year on rent and housing support to private landlords, the reality is that the capacity to build the needed social homes is simply not there at present.

“It's not a simple matter of saying this could happen and start building. I have seen no mechanism by any other party. Some parties are saying ‘you should be doing 20,000 social homes’."

Mr Martin said there was no capacity at the moment to build 20,000 social homes. He also hit out at Sinn Féin saying he has seen no alternatives to the key measures the Government is taking on social homes.

“And we will have a record number this year in terms of social houses in recent times,” he said. But he said the State needs to build more houses than 25,000.

“We need to get to 35,000 houses and that means creating the pipeline that can sustain right through the next number of years. And that is something that the government is very focused on,” he said.