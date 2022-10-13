Group of TDs and senators calls for dedicated garda unit on public transport

A group of government TDs and senators has called for the establishment of a dedicated Garda unit for public transport after a survey revealed heightened levels of fear from bus and train users.

Fianna Fáil TDs from Dublin and Kildare have launched the results of an online survey they carried out over the summer, which found that 93% of users had witnessed anti-social behaviour and 78% want gardaí patrolling buses, trains, and trams.

The TDs defended the methodology of the survey, which involved handing out flyers with QR codes to commuters, saying they wanted to "quantify the anecdotal evidence".

Senator Mary Fitzpatrick said the fact that 1,300 people responded showed "a real motivation" on the part of the public to become involved in the issue. Her colleague, Dublin North-West TD Paul McAuliffe, said the survey was looking to give weight to the group's calls for action on the issue.

"This is not about having a scientific analysis. This is trying to quantify the anecdotal evidence that each of us will get in our constituency office.

"And it's about trying to quantify that for the decision-makers, the Garda commissioner who has the decision to operationalise and enforce, the government who will have to have the resources, the NTA will have to put in place things to help."

The group said that evidence of the impacts of anti-social behaviour is being seen across the public transport network. Dublin Bay South TD Jim O'Callaghan said that members of the National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU) had told him this week that "the level of violence that their members are experiencing is growing and it's unprecedented".

Dun Laoghaire TD, Cormac Devlin, said the politicians want both a dedicated reporting tool for transport users and a dedicated garda unit.

"We knew ourselves from talking to constituents and from reading the stories about the frequent unfortunate attacks and incidents that have happened on public transport, and we want to engage with the public.

"When we did that, and the stories that we were told both at Dart stations, Luas stops and others about the issues that people face...it needs to be monitored and it needs to be tackled, and not by a private security firm - what we're saying is a dedicated garda unit."

Mr O'Callaghan said that bus routes across the city were hampered by anti-social behaviour and that pilot projects and randomly assigned gardaí would help with this.