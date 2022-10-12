Taoiseach would like to see referendum on 'women in the home' clause in 2023

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said he would like a referendum to be held next year to remove the ‘women in the home’ clause from the Constitution.

Speaking at the Oireachtas Committee on Gender Equality on Wednesday Mr Martin confirmed that the Government will hold a referendum but said it was difficult to put a timeline on it.

The Committee was formed to address the 45 recommendations by the Citizens Assembly on Gender Equality in which it said Article 41.2 of the Constitution should be deleted or amended and replaced with non gender-specific language and obliges the State to take reasonable measures to support care within the home and wider community.

The Taoiseach said he was “anxious” to progress the referendum and asked for a full report on the matter “as quickly as you possibly can,” adding, “I would like to see a referendum in 2023.”

Mr Martin did warn that the referendum could not be rushed and previous referendums had fallen because of “bad preparation” or when all political parties were for it.

Mr Martin said his preference was to achieve consensus around a possible wording and he indicated that the proposal to be put to a vote would not be simple deletion of Article 41.2 but that it would be amended to "embrace care".

He said: "I believe the people are ahead of the politicians and the political system. I think societal change has already happened and I would believe, I might be wrong, that a referendum would pass but you can't take it for granted and you have to work at it".

The Oireachtas Committee is due to issue its final report in early December.

Mr Martin also told Independent Senator Alice Mary Higgins that the Government could hold referendums on all three constitutional changes recommended by the Citizens' Assembly.

Leader of the Labour Party and Chairperson of the Gender Equality Committee, Ivana Bacik has welcomed the affirmation by the Taoiseach.

She said: “Over the coming months, the Committee will be working to finalise the text of our final report, and will be doing further work on the process leading to the holding of a referendum on equality.

“I call on the Government to take all necessary steps to ensure that the referendum happens in 2023.”

Domestic violence leave

Mr Martin also said he was “surprised” at IBEC’s recent position on domestic violence leave in which they moved to reassure that they will not be seeking “proof” of domestic violence from staff seeking leave.

Mr Martin said the Government has no intention of requiring victims to provide proof in order to avail of leave.

He told Sinn Féin's Réada Cronin, who raised the matter, that he is the Taoiseach of the Government and it is not the intention to do that.

Mr Martin told the Oireachtas Committee that the intention was to create a statutory entitlement to five days leave and that this would be the minimum. A number of committee members questioned why it could not be 10 days as Fianna Fáil had proposed in a private members’ bill four years ago.

Among other issues discussed included making the Oireachtas more family-friendly, barriers facing women in politics and also social media pressure.

He said for the bulk of his own political career, social media was not an issue but said the pressure now is an issue for some politicians.

He said that “some people take it to heart.”