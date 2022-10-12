Sinn Féin says gap in declared contributions down to differing requirements on each side of border

Sinn Féin has said a €70,000 gap in declared contributions from its head office to its northern branch is down to differing financial reporting requirements on each side of the border.

A report published by the Standards in Public Office (Sipo) included a reference to a €124,010 contribution from Sinn Féin’s head office to its “Six County Administration” branch in 2021.

However, in the party’s own ‘Six County Report and Financial Statement”, the “Head Office contribution” amounts to only €54,852 in 2021 — a difference of €69,158.

In a statement to the Irish Examiner, a Sinn Féin spokesperson said: "As an all-island party; we are obliged to meet legal requirements that occasionally differ in both jurisdictions in respect of financial reporting. In this instance, the Electoral Commission and Sipo require spending to be identified under different account headings."

Sinn Féin said it is in full compliance with the requirements of the Electoral Commission in the North and the Sipo Commission in the Republic in producing independently audited financial accounts on an annual basis.

A number of political parties — including Renua, the Irish Freedom Party, and the National Party — have been found to be non-compliant with Sipo accounting rules.

There were 23 registered political parties required to provide statements of accounts to Sipo for 2021.

Ten parties — Aontú, Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael, Green Party, Independents 4 Change, Kerry Independent Alliance, People Before Profit/Solidarity, Sinn Féin, Social Democrats, and the Labour Party — were found to be fully compliant with their legal obligations to provide an annual statement of accounts.

Under the Electoral Act 1997, all registered political parties are required to submit audited statements of accounts to Sipo by June 30 following the end of the calendar year to which the accounts relate.

Eight parties — the Communist Party of Ireland, Direct Democracy Ireland, Human Dignity Alliance, Irish Freedom Party, Party for Animal Welfare, The Right to Change Party, United People, and Workers and Unemployed Action — provided a statement of accounts that did not comply with the act.

One party — Fís Nua — provided correspondence that did not comply with the act, while four political parties — Identity Ireland, Renua Ireland, the National Party, and the Workers’ Party — failed to provide a statement of accounts.