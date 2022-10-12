Sinn Féin says gap in declared contributions down to differing requirements on each side of border

"The Electoral Commission and Sipo require spending to be identified under different account headings," Sinn Féin stated.
Sinn Féin says gap in declared contributions down to differing requirements on each side of border

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald. Picture: PA

Wed, 12 Oct, 2022 - 02:00
Daniel McConnell & Paul Hosford

Sinn Féin has said a €70,000 gap in declared contributions from its head office to its northern branch is down to differing financial reporting requirements on each side of the border.

A report published by the Standards in Public Office (Sipo) included a reference to a €124,010 contribution from Sinn Féin’s head office to its “Six County Administration” branch in 2021.

However, in the party’s own ‘Six County Report and Financial Statement”, the “Head Office contribution” amounts to only €54,852 in 2021 — a difference of €69,158.

In a statement to the Irish Examiner, a Sinn Féin spokesperson said: "As an all-island party; we are obliged to meet legal requirements that occasionally differ in both jurisdictions in respect of financial reporting. In this instance, the Electoral Commission and Sipo require spending to be identified under different account headings."

Sinn Féin said it is in full compliance with the requirements of the Electoral Commission in the North and the Sipo Commission in the Republic in producing independently audited financial accounts on an annual basis.

A number of political parties — including Renua, the Irish Freedom Party, and the National Party — have been found to be non-compliant with Sipo accounting rules.

There were 23 registered political parties required to provide statements of accounts to Sipo for 2021.

Ten parties — Aontú, Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael, Green Party, Independents 4 Change, Kerry Independent Alliance, People Before Profit/Solidarity, Sinn Féin, Social Democrats, and the Labour Party — were found to be fully compliant with their legal obligations to provide an annual statement of accounts.

Under the Electoral Act 1997, all registered political parties are required to submit audited statements of accounts to Sipo by June 30 following the end of the calendar year to which the accounts relate.

Eight parties — the Communist Party of Ireland, Direct Democracy Ireland, Human Dignity Alliance, Irish Freedom Party, Party for Animal Welfare, The Right to Change Party, United People, and Workers and Unemployed Action — provided a statement of accounts that did not comply with the act.

One party — Fís Nua — provided correspondence that did not comply with the act, while four political parties — Identity Ireland, Renua Ireland, the National Party, and the Workers’ Party — failed to provide a statement of accounts.

Read More

Paul Hosford: Can Sinn Féin really bring back the Mars Delight?
 

More in this section

FAI funding announced RTÉ decision to pull Shane Ross interview has 'chilling effect' on democracy — Taoiseach
Explosion at Donegal service station 'Words cannot convey the fathomless grief' of Creeslough tragedy, Taoiseach tells Dáil
Explosion at Donegal service station Government to offer financial assistance to families impacted by Creeslough explosion 
Sinn FéinOrganisation: SIPO
<p>Representatives for the construction industry have warned the levy could add up to €4,000 to the price of a new home. Picture: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie</p>

Concrete levy 'is dead', say backbench TDs after crunch meeting

READ NOW
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 8, 2022

  • 2
  • 21
  • 26
  • 27
  • 34
  • 35
  • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.226 s