Next energy credit may not be available until December, Government confirms

Households may have to wait until December to get their next energy credit despite the Government promising it would be applied in November.

Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath has said the first of three €200 energy credits would be applied to households in "November/December" but added no dates had been finalised yet.

This is a later timeframe than was announced on Budget day just two weeks ago.

He also said there is capacity for the Government to intervene further with cost-of-living financial measures again if needed.

Mr McGrath said there is “so much uncertainty and volatility” internationally which is impacting households in Ireland and the Government will keep this under review.

It comes as Mr McGrath and Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys revealed payment dates for the cost-of-living help that was announced in the Budget.

Payments schedule

Next Monday, 1.4m people will receive the autumn double payment and on November 1, a double child benefit payment will be paid to 639,000 families.

On the week commencing November 14, the fuel allowance lump sum of €400, the €200 payment to people in receipt of the living alone allowance, and a €500 disability support payment and €500 for those in receipt of working family payment will be paid.

From November 21, a once-off payment of €500 to those in receipt of the carer’s support grant will be paid to 132,000 recipients.

Ms Humphreys said the cost of living payments confirmed on Tuesday are "unprecedented" and will help 1.5 million households between now and Christmas.

Ministers also confirmed the annual Christmas bonus double payment will be paid the week of December 5.

'Families feeling the pinch'

The Government brought forward the package of eight lump sum payments because it is conscious “many families are feeling the pinch.”

Mr McGrath said the next number of months will be “very difficult” for a lot of people.

When asked if further supports will be given next year, the public expenditure minister said: “We're putting €6bn funding into the national reserve fund.

“So it does give the government the capacity to provide further interventions if that is required.

“The government will be keeping this under review as we progress through next year.

“And you know, the public finances are in a healthy position overall, we're forecasting a surplus this year, but considerably larger next year.”

He said energy credits are expected to be applied to accounts in late November or early December and then the further installments in January and March.

Mr McGrath said it would depend on the billing cycle of individual customers and it would also apply to pay-as-you-go customers.

Ms Humphreys defended the energy credit as a universal measure rather than targeted and said it would take longer to assess who really needs the help.

In January next year, an additional 81,000 households will be eligible for the fuel allowance. Ms Humphreys said her staff are working hard to ensure the money is in their bank accounts in January.

She said: “We're currently building the system, and we're preparing the application form so it'll be ready to go.”

Mr McGrath said there is no Government decision yet on an eviction ban but the Housing Minister is consulting with the Attorney General on the matter.