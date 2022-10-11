'Words cannot convey the fathomless grief' of Creeslough tragedy, Taoiseach tells Dáil

"Words on their own cannot convey the fathomless grief" of the Creeslough tragedy, the Taoiseach has told the Dáil.

Micheál Martin opened the Dáil business for the week by leading tributes to the 10 people who died in an explosion at a service station in the Donegal town on Friday. Mr Martin said that the victims "represented everything good and kind and beautiful about Creeslough, Donegal and our country".

"This is a community left of close-knit people in deep sadness and mourning, devastated by what has happened, but it is also a community of great strength and resilience, pulling together to support each other through this terrible time.

"Over the weekend, I met many people who shared their stories of the most extraordinary courage, commitment, heroism, and love - stories of local people putting themselves at risk and doing everything humanly possible to save the lives of their neighbours.

"In the aftermath of the explosion, of first responders and emergency services from north and south facing scenes that will stay with them for the rest of their lives, but never hesitating for a second to do everything they could. Of doctors, clinicians, nurses, porters, support staff and everyone working in Letterkenny Hospital, who are the models of compassion, care and professionalism.

Of a small village community, putting its arms around its bereaved and giving a powerful example of the country to the world, of the true meaning of meitheal.

"As the people of Creeslough begin the rituals of funerals and burials we gather as an Oireachtas this afternoon, to offer our sincere sympathy, express our shared respect for the bereaved and the injured and to remember and honour those who have died.

"It is important I think that those struggling to make sense of the enormous and heartbreaking loss now confronting them know that the entire nation is with them in spirit."

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that "on Friday, our world stopped". He said that the tragedy had brought out the best in Irish people, saying that the nation stands with the community. He said that the State will give those affected all the support that is needed.

Mr Varadkar said that "their story is our story" and that Ireland "will carry them with us" as the funerals take place.

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Sport, Gaeltacht and Media, Catherine Martin, said that everyday scenes had "changed in a second". "The mourning is only beginning," she said.

"We must honour those precious lives, support that broken community. Those children and adults will be remembered through mourning. And we mourn together as a nation."

Sinn Féin's Matt Carthy said that Irish people had been affected by the tragedy because they had felt "it could have been our home, our community, our loved ones".

Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy said that there are some reasons for hope — namely the spirit shown by the local community and the work of the emergency services.

Independent TD Cathal Berry, who apologised for "being a small bit emotional", said that the victims would be "terribly lost" in their communities. Mattie McGrath added that his prayers were with the community and those still in hospital.

Joan Collins, speaking on behalf of Donegal TD Thomas Pringle, said that those lost were fathers, sons, mothers, daughters and their losses would be felt in the community and beyond.