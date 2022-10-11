Government to offer financial assistance to families impacted by Creeslough explosion 

International experts are to examine the cause of the explosion in Creeslough as Cabinet has agreed to offer financial assistance to the families impacted by the tragedy.

Cabinet ministers have signed off on extending access to the humanitarian fund to households affected by Friday's explosion in Creeslough.

The fund is normally used to help households who have been affected by floods.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys announced the support will be made available to households directly impacted by the tragedy which resulted in the death of 10 people.

The Humanitarian Assistance Scheme is income-tested and Ms Humphreys confirmed to the Irish Examiner that a household can earn up to €70,000 and avail of the scheme. This will also be the case for families impacted in Creeslough.

She said: “You know, this is to help people that may need to purchase personal items or may need to buy something for their home or repair something that's been damaged.

We are here to help and provide any assistance that we can in the days ahead and the fact that we're including the humanitarian funding as part of our older supports, gives us even more flexibility to ensure that we can give them all the support that they need at this at this most difficult time.

Ms Humphreys also said she understands international experts are being “brought in to look into the cause” of what happened.

When asked if a Government inquiry may take place into what happened, Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath said “much depends on the outcome of the investigations that are underway.”

He said there will be a thorough investigation into the incident because “we all want to know precisely what happened and what lessons can be learned from it.”

He added the Government is conscious that funerals for those who died are taking place today and both ministers offered their sympathies to all those impacted by the Creeslough tragedy.

Gardaí continue to investigate the cause of the blast in the building complex that included the service station and convenience store and residential apartments.