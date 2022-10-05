'I see my future within Irish politics': Donohoe again rules himself out of running for top EU post

The finance minister has reiterated that he is not in the running for a top European job and is committed to his role in Irish politics.

Speculation has mounted in recent days about Paschal Donohoe's future as the Eurogroup of Finance Ministers — which Mr Donohoe chairs — has failed to find a replacement for the outgoing managing director of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM).

Mr Donohoe is the chair of the board of governors of the ESM and the lack of a consensus candidate emerging and his likely move from his Finance role in Ireland in December have prompted speculation that he may be interested in the role, based in Luxembourg.

The ESM is the financial institution that provided lending to economies during the global financial crisis.

On Monday, he declined to be drawn on the issue and on Tuesday said his focus was on finding somebody to do the job.

Speaking in Tullamore on Wednesday morning, Mr Donohoe told the Irish Examiner that he is not in the running for the job and sees his future in Irish politics.

"One of the roles that I have is I'm chairman of the Board of Governors of that bank (the ESM). And part of my role is to oversee the process and to try to appoint a new managing director. So to be very clear, I'm overseeing the process, but I'm not in it. I'm not a candidate.

"What I'm trying to do now is identify another group of candidates around whom I hope to build consensus, to then appoint a permanent managing director a little later in the year. And that is my only role in relation to that process."

Mr Donohoe is due to leave his role as finance minister in December as Fianna Fáil assumes the Finance portfolio. However, there is as yet no indication as to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar's intentions with Mr Donohoe and whether he may swap roles with Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath. Mr Donohoe said such a decision will be up to Mr Varadkar in December.

"In relation to my own future, that's a matter for the Taoiseach, the Tánaiste and Minister Ryan, the party leaders. They'll make decisions on these matters later on in the year. But I see my future within Irish politics, and I hope I can have the opportunity to continue to serve but it's not a decision for me to make.

"I'll continue with my work in the Eurogroup, which will take me up to the end of the year, and then the party leaders will take the decision on the matter."

Flanagan 'available for selection'

Speaking at the same event, the Laois-Offaly TD Charlie Flanagan said that Fine Gael TDs "absolutely" remain supportive of party leader Leo Varadkar despite stagnant polling.

"We acknowledge that this is a time of great challenge. Very pleased to have the opportunity here in Tullamore to engage directly with the Minister of Finance in the context of current budgetary matters. And I believe it's important that as a party, we listen. That's what we're doing and continuing to act on feedback up and down the country."

Mr Flanagan, who has served in three Government departments also sent a tongue-in-cheek message to Mr Varadkar.

"I had the honour and privilege to serve in three government departments — Children, the Department of Foreign Affairs, the Department of Justice — my message to Leo Varadkar is that I've reached peak fitness, I'm available for selection."

Mr Flanagan said that he "looks forward to contesting his 10th election" and will run in the next election.