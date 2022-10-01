No child with spina bifida or scoliosis 'will be waiting more than four months' for treatment

Stephen Donnelly told the Fianna Fáil ard fheis that the Government’s plan to tackle waiting lists should see children with spina bifida or scoliosis wait no more than four months for treatment
No child with spina bifida or scoliosis 'will be waiting more than four months' for treatment

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly speaking at the Fianna Fáil ard fheis. Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Sat, 01 Oct, 2022 - 10:59
Ciara Phelan Political Correspondent

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said the Government’s plan to tackle waiting lists should see children with spina bifida or scoliosis wait no more than four months for treatment.

He made the comments in his opening remarks to a panel discussion on healthcare at the Fianna Fáil ard fheis on Saturday

Mr Donnelly said: “I'm happy to report that a growing number of hospitals and clinical areas are now reporting falls in the number of people waiting to see a consultant.

“We're also prioritising some of the most urgent patients including children waiting to be treated for scoliosis and spina bifida.

“Our plan for these children is that none of them will be waiting more than four months.

“Progress is being made and progress will continue.” 

Mr Donnelly also told the ard fheis that waiting lists have stabilised “whilst others have not.” He said: “When Covid arrived, waiting lists in Northern Ireland were lower per capita than they were here in the Republic.

“Today that list in Northern Ireland is two and a half times longer than they are in the EU.” 

The Health Minister said waiting lists have been a problem in Ireland for far too long and people did not come forward for care during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He added: “We all know that stabilising waiting lists is far from enough, our goal is to eradicate them.”

Read More

Can Micheál Martin keep Fianna Fáil alive?

More in this section

Apple tax bill Value of Apple's escrow fund fell by €351m last year
Ministers on Claire Byrne Live Finance Minister forced to 'fudge' budget speech after behind-the-scenes row over 30% tax rate
McEntee 'certain' Gardaí take sexual violence seriously in light of cancelled 999 calls report McEntee 'certain' Gardaí take sexual violence seriously in light of cancelled 999 calls report
Healthfianna fail
<p>Micheál Martin said the Government will provide more accommodation to deal with the increase in numbers in emergency accommodation and admitted: 'We’re not happy about it.' Picture: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie</p>

Taoiseach will not apologise for record-breaking homelessness in ard fheis speech

READ NOW
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, September 28, 2022

  • 16
  • 20
  • 30
  • 33
  • 45
  • 47
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.237 s