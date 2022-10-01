No child with spina bifida or scoliosis 'will be waiting more than four months' for treatment

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said the Government’s plan to tackle waiting lists should see children with spina bifida or scoliosis wait no more than four months for treatment.

He made the comments in his opening remarks to a panel discussion on healthcare at the Fianna Fáil ard fheis on Saturday

Mr Donnelly said: “I'm happy to report that a growing number of hospitals and clinical areas are now reporting falls in the number of people waiting to see a consultant.

“We're also prioritising some of the most urgent patients including children waiting to be treated for scoliosis and spina bifida.

“Our plan for these children is that none of them will be waiting more than four months.

“Progress is being made and progress will continue.”

Mr Donnelly also told the ard fheis that waiting lists have stabilised “whilst others have not.” He said: “When Covid arrived, waiting lists in Northern Ireland were lower per capita than they were here in the Republic.

“Today that list in Northern Ireland is two and a half times longer than they are in the EU.”

The Health Minister said waiting lists have been a problem in Ireland for far too long and people did not come forward for care during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He added: “We all know that stabilising waiting lists is far from enough, our goal is to eradicate them.”