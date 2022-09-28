Leinster House heating to remain off until next week after 'several enquiries' about cold temperatures

Politicians have been told that the heating will not be turned on early in a bid to “show leadership” in the national effort to reduce energy consumption
Picture: Laura Hutton/RollingNews.ie

Wed, 28 Sep, 2022 - 17:28
PAUL HOSFORD and Ciara Phelan

TDs and senators have been told that the heating in Leinster House will remain off until next week after “several enquiries” about cold temperatures.

An email sent by staff of the Houses of the Oireachtas today says that enquiries have been made in recent days about the cold temperatures in Leinster House.

The email advises that the heating will not be turned on until next week.

The email, which was circulated to all TDs and senators reads: "To all members of the parliamentary community.

“We have had several enquiries about heating in the Leinster House complex.

“The heating is traditionally turned on 1st October each year.

"In view of the government’s climate action targets, the energy crisis and the national effort to reduce energy consumption, and also to offset increases in energy costs, the heat will not be turned on until next Monday at the earliest.

"It is important that the Oireachtas shows leadership in this relation to the Government’s climate action targets and the national effort to reduce consumption. 

"The Facilities Management Unit will actively manage heating throughout the 2022/2023 heating season."

A spokesperson for the Oireachtas said: "I can confirm this is legitimate."

