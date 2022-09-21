No guarantee energy prices will fall even with State supports, warns Leo Varadkar

The Government cannot provide any guarantee that the cost of energy and food will return to last year's prices, even with State supports.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said he would "love to be in a position" to be able to assure families and businesses that that energy bills will be what they were last year.

“I would love to make that promise but I can’t. We just don’t know how high energy bills are gonna go or for how long, but we are going to help,” he said.

“Interest rates are rising, food prices are rising, energy prices are rising. It will be a mistake to assume that things will just go back to the way they were."

However, both the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste have promised that farmers will be included in supports to ease the pain of rising energy costs for businesses, which will be announced in next week's Budget.

"Farmers will not be left out, farmers are enterprises, and we're very conscious that input costs will be rising in respect of agriculture and farming, and the broad approach is to protect jobs but also to understand that energy price is impacting on all enterprises, including farming and the response would have to include that," Micheál Martin told reporters at the National Ploughing Championships in Co. Laois.

Separately, Mr Varadkar hit out at a price cap on bills being put forward by Sinn Féin claiming it would provide a blank cheque to energy firms and could put the country back into austerity.

However, Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald, who also attended the agricultural event on Wednesday, defended her party's proposal.

"We have said that for the autumn and the winter, it is essential that people are given breathing room and peace of mind. So we want to bring prices back to the 2021 levels before all of this spiral of inflation And we want to have the cap in place until the end of February."

She added that the “cost-of-living crisis has bitten very hard for rural Ireland and there’s no doubt people are bracing themselves for a very, very difficult autumn and winter”.

“We’re coming into the budget now, it’s very important the Government is left in no doubt as to the depth of this crisis and the need for them to respond in a proportionate and adequate way,” she said.

Speaking to Sinn Féin supporters in her party’s tent, Ms McDonald said “we are damned” if we fail another generation through high levels of emigration, after a recent survey suggested more than 70% of those aged 18-24 are considering leaving the country in favour of a better quality of life.

Michelle O’Neill, Vice President of Sinn Féin and First Minister designate in Northern Ireland, said it is “absolutely unthinkable” that the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) would “punish people” by refusing to form an executive coming into winter months, leaving Stormont unable to provide additional supports amid a burgeoning energy crisis.

Ms O’Neill also claimed the Northern Ireland protocol was a “flag of convenience” for the DUP to refuse forming an executive in the North and speculated the party’s real reason is it didn’t like the result of the recent election which made Sinn Féin the majority party for the first time.