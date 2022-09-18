Taoiseach says opportunity to 'reset relationships' following 'warm' meeting with Truss

Taoiseach Micheal Martin has said he had a “warm” meeting with British prime minister Liz Truss on Sunday morning, and refrained from answering questions on the Northern Ireland protocol.

“I don’t think this is the time, if you don’t mind me saying so, to get into the detail about issues like the protocol,” he said during an interview on BBC Radio 4, adding that he respects the period of national mourning the UK is currently engaged in.

He continued: “I’ve had a good telephone conversation last week with the British prime minister, had an initial warm meeting this morning where we discussed many issues in the context of the British-Irish relationship.

“But I do think the opportunity is there for us to reset relationships and to be conscious of what we achieved in previous years, the obstacles that were overcome then.

“And that gives us the strength to know that we have the capacity to overcome current obstacles, current issues that potentially could impede the relationship, and I believe we can overcome them.”

The Taoiseach is in London for the state funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, joined by President Michael D Higgins.

Mr Martin paid tribute to the late Queen, reflecting on her 2011 visit to Ireland being the "culmination of years of peacebuilding" that "opened up a new chapter" in Anglo-Irish relations.

“We all recall that historic visit in 2011 which in many ways cemented the relationship between our two countries in the modern era," he said.

“What this occasion, this sad moment brings to mind really, it places an obligation on this generation of leaders, is to take the lesson from Elizabeth’s actions, to understand that the British-Irish relationship needs constant nurturing.

“We need now to reflect at this particular time on how best we can move forward in peace and reconciliation, in mutual understanding, how best we can put a framework on the depth and the breadth of the British-Irish relationship, and that’s something I’m very keen on doing.”

Speaking to reporters in London, the Taoiseach said that “her warmth, her authentic actions, and by actions and by what she did, she made an enormous contribution”.

Mr Martin added: “She was a constant in many lives for a long long time. An extraordinary, historic reign."